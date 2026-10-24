Team News: Sunderland vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Struggling Sunderland will welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, desperate to climb off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Regis Le Bris's Black Cats drew 1-1 with Lech Poznan on Thursday, while Daniel Farke's Whites held Manchester United to a 1-1 stalemate last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Kevin Danso (suspended), Romaine Mundle (knee)

Doubtful: Dan Ballard (hamstring), Brian Brobbey (hamstring), Wilson Isidor (undisclosed), Thomas Meunier (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Mateo Joseph (knee), Joe Rodon (hamstring)

Doubtful: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (bruised foot), Dan James (back), Noah Okafor (adductor), Anton Stach (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Aaronson; Nmecha