Leeds United predicted XI vs. Sunderland: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor out

Dreaming of reaching the Premier League's top five on Sunday, Leeds United will travel to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Whites manager Daniel Farke has a number of injury concerns this weekend, especially in forward areas, where striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt due to a bruised foot, while Anton Stach and Noah Okafor are dealing with adductor issues.

James Trafford will line up between the posts, protected by a trio of James Justin, Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic.

Either side of the defensive line will be wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson, who are set to support the attack as well as the rearguard by providing width.

Captain Ethan Ampadu is likely to be joined in the centre of the park by Ao Tanaka, anchoring the midfield and providing a platform for the frontline to build on.

With Calvert-Lewin, Stach and Okafor all doubts, not to mention the question marks surrounding speedster Dan James' fitness, Farke could be missing a significant amount of firepower up top.

Thankfully for the visitors, Lukas Nmecha may lead the line on Sunday, supported by Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Aaronson; Nmecha