Sunderland predicted XI vs. Leeds United: Brian Brobbey back, Dan Ballard out

Sunderland will be desperate to climb off the foot of the Premier League table on Sunday, when they welcome high-flying Leeds United to the Stadium of Light.

Regis Le Bris's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Lech Poznan during Thursday's Europa League showdown, following on from a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, and come into this clash with one win from their past five games.

To make matters worse, the Black Cats are without a number of key players due to injury, with Dan Ballard a significant miss, though striker Brian Brobbey could return to the XI.

Robin Roefs will start in goal, hoping to keep his first Premier League clean sheet since August's 1-0 win over Fulham.

In defence, Ballard is sidelined due to a hamstring injury, fellow centre-back Kevin Danso suspended after being sent off against Bournemouth, and versatile full-back Thomas Meunier is out with his own hamstring problem.

With that in mind, Le Bris is likely to name a back four of Nordi Mukiele, Luke O'Nien, Omar Alderete and Reinildo.

Further forward, left winger Romaine Mundle is recovering from a knee injury, while striker Wilson Isidor is also unavailable.

However, Trai Hume, Habib Diarra and Enzo Le Fee should be on hand to form an attacking trio behind Brian Brobbey, who "Should be ready for Leeds," according to Le Bris.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey