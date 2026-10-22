Sunderland injury news: Brian Brobbey fitness update ahead of Lech Poznan, Leeds United clashes

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has provided an encouraging update on the fitness of striker Brian Brobbey.

Without the services of the 24-year-old, the Black Cats were well-beaten by Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, with the Cherries now preparing to welcome AC Milan to the Vitality Stadium.

Le Bris's troops have their own continental adventures to focus on, and Sunderland will be looking to extend their winning run in the Europa League to three League Phase matches at Lech Poznan on Thursday night.

Brobbey has played just 23 minutes of European football for the North-East giants so far this season after picking up a hamstring injury whilst on international duty for Xavi's Netherlands side.

As a result, the 24-year-old's most recent appearance for Sunderland was on September 20, when the Dutchman netted a hat-trick in the 5-3 defeat by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

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'In a good place' - Le Bris provides Brobbey update

Speaking on Wednesday (October 21) ahead of Sunderland's Europa League fixture in Poland, head coach Le Bris was quizzed on the availability of star striker Brobbey, who has sat on the sidelines for the past three games.

“Brian is in a good place, he has trained with the squad the last 10 days more or less, so knowing that it was an hamstring injury it is always important to take care of him and not rush the process, so we are on the way,” Le Bris said.

“He will not play tomorrow [against Lech Poznan], that is obvious, but he should be ready for Leeds United."

Whilst Sunderland will miss the talents of Brobbey in Poland, it is a positive update that the Netherlands international is set to make a return to the Premier League pitch over the weekend.

The Black Cats welcome Leeds to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts looking to lift themselves off the foot of the top-flight table by recording a second league victory of 2026-27.

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Who plays in Poznan?

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Exeter City in League One, Tymur Tutierov has been thrown into the Premier League and Europa League spotlight in the absence of Brobbey.

In truth, the 21-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact for Le Bris's side at the top end of the pitch, managing just 15 touches and three successful passes in the defeat by Bournemouth on Sunday.

Sunderland are extremely light in central-striking areas ahead of Thursday's trip to Poland, with Wilson Isidor missing the past two games because of a knock picked up near the start of the month.