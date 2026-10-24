Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Crystal Palace will look to overcome a testing start under Pierre Sage and secure back-to-back league wins over Newcastle United when they welcome the Magpies to Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Matthias Jaissle's 11th-placed visitors arrive in South London seeking to arrest a sharp downturn after losing three of their last four matches amid defensive frailties and a sudden shortage of goals.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Quinten Timber (thigh), Jorgen Strand Larsen (knock), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: Dean Henderson (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Benitez; Richards, Disasi, Canvot; Khalailli, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Pino; Mateta

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Tino Livramento (knee), Ewen Jaouen (thigh)

Doubtful: Matias Fernandez-Pardo (illness), Anthony Elanga (thigh), Jacob Ramsey (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Joelinton; Murphy, Osula, Barnes; Wissa