Preview: Braga vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to get their own back after suffering a cup elimination at the hands of their regional rivals just three days earlier, Braga welcome Famalicao to Estadio Municipal de Braga on Sunday for round 10 of the Primeira Liga.

The hosts sit ninth in the Liga Portugal table with 11 points from nine matches, just one point and two places above the visitors, who have enjoyed a more encouraging run of results since making a managerial change.

Match preview

Braga have endured a difficult spell in the league, managing just three victories from their opening nine top-flight fixtures while losing their last three against Sporting Lisbon (3-1), Gil Vicente (2-1) and Nacional (1-0).

The latest setback in that sequence came last weekend, when a 19th-minute strike from Miguel Baeza condemned Franclim Carvalho to defeat in his first league match in charge following Carlos Vicens’s departure.

Matters worsened for Carvalho and his side on Thursday, when they were eliminated by Famalicao on penalties in the Taca da Liga after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2, leaving the Arsenalists with just one victory in their last seven matches across all competitions.

That result also extended Braga’s winless home run against Azuis e Brancos to four matches, with each of the last three ending in draws after 90 minutes, including a 2-2 stalemate when the sides met in the Primeira Liga in April.

The Archbishops know they will need to improve in attack if they are to end that unwanted run this weekend, having scored just nine goals in the league this season, with only Gil Vicente (eight) managing fewer among teams currently above the relegation playoff zone.

© Imago / Buzzi

Famalicao, meanwhile, appear to be moving in the right direction after recording successive victories under caretaker manager Ricardo Silva, who was appointed following the dismissal of experienced boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Silva has overseen two unbeaten outings since taking charge, with the Vila Nova club’s Taca da Liga victory over Braga coming after a 4-0 league thrashing of Rio Ave, sealed by second-half strikes from Romeo Beney and Pedro Santos before a late brace from Oscar Aranda.

That result marked Famalicao’s second league victory in nine matches (D4, L3), with both successes coming away from home, having also secured a 4-0 win at Nacional on September 19, giving them further reason for optimism ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Azuis e Brancos have scored 14 goals in the Primeira LIga this season, with only the current top three of Porto (21), Benfica (26) and Sporting Lisbon (21) finding the net more often, while Fama’s 11 goals conceded also point to a relatively balanced record at both ends of the pitch.

However, Famalicao have not beaten Braga in each of their last five league meetings, a run they will be keen to end as they look to secure consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since winning three in a row in March.



Braga Primeira Liga form:

Braga form (all competitions):

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

Famalicao form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Braga could again be without Gabriel Silva, who sustained an injury during the defeat to Nacional, while Sikou Niakate remains sidelined with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Fran Navarro led the line in Thursday’s cup encounter, but Jovan Milosevic could be recalled to start up front, with captain Ricardo Horta and Pau Victor expected to provide support from the flanks.

Famalicao are monitoring the fitness of Mathias De Amorim, who was forced off in the first half of their previous outing and is a major doubt for this match.

Georgios Koutsias heads into the encounter in confident mood after scoring twice in the previous meeting, taking his tally to seven goals across all competitions this season, and is likely to lead the line once again.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Bernard; Lagerbielke, V Carvalho, Bajrami; V Gomez, Moutinho, Gorby, G Martinez; Horta, P Victor; Milosevic

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Rofinho, Realpe, Bondo; Van de Looi, Szuca; Beney, Moreira, Sorriso; Koutsias.

We say: Braga 2-1 Famalicao

Famalicao have enjoyed the better results in recent weeks and will take confidence from Thursday’s cup success, but Braga will be determined to respond after that setback, and we expect the hosts to get their revenge in what should be another closely contested encounter.



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