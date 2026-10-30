Brentford injury news: Keith Andrews rules out attacker until after international break

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has revealed Fabio Carvalho will be out until after the international break.

Carvalho has experienced limited game time this season after spending the majority of the 2025-26 campaign out with a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old made his competitive return to action in September's 2-1 victory over Reading in the EFL Cup.

Carvalho then came off the bench to score Brentford's final goal in the 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on September 18.

© Imago / Sportimage

Andrews reveals Carvalho injury blow

The attacking midfielder has not featured since that win and has been completely omitted from the matchday squad for the last two games against Hull City and Sunderland in the Premier League and EFL Cup.

Andrews has now offered an explanation for Carvalho's recent absence, explaining that he will not play again before the November international window.

“Fabio picked up a knock about 10 days to two weeks ago, so he’s going to be out up until after the international break,” Andrews told reporters ahead of Saturday's meeting with Nottingham Forest.

“Everybody came through it [the Sunderland game on Wednesday night] absolutely fine. A couple of them were playing for the first time in a while.”

© Imago / News Images

Who else in Brentford's treatment room?

Andrews revealed on Tuesday that defender Rico Henry will be out for a "period of weeks" after picking up a hip and quad injury.

The Brentford boss is also without the services of Josh Dasilva, Kaye Furo and Antoni Milambo, although the trio are making progress in their respective recoveries.

Midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk is another absentee as he serves the final game of his three-match ban this weekend.

The players who are available for Saturday's fixture will be aiming to end Brentford's four-game winless run in all competitions.

The Bees head into the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table after taking 11 points from eight matches.