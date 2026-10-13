Preview: Copenhagen vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Copenhagen and Braga kick off their Conference League league-phase campaigns on Thursday when the two sides meet at Parken Stadium.

Both teams secured their places through the qualifying route, with Byens Hold overcoming Inter Turku in the playoffs, while the Archbishops also negotiated a two-legged tie against Austria Vienna to book their place in the competition proper.

Match preview

Copenhagen return to the Conference League after a difficult 2025-26 campaign, having finished 31st in the Champions League league phase last term, while a disappointing domestic season meant they had to secure a place in European competition through a playoff victory over Brondby.

Bo Svensson's side have nevertheless looked far more convincing in Europe this term, winning four of their six fixtures (D2) across three qualifying rounds, scoring 17 goals and conceding just six.

Those results have been underpinned by their performances at Parken, where Copenhagen have won all three of their continental qualifiers this year, including a 4-1 triumph over Inter Turku that secured their progression to the Conference League league phase.

In fact, Svensson's men have won all seven of their home games this season across all competitions, scoring at least twice in every one of them, while five of those victories have come by multiple-goal margins.

However, Copenhagen head into Thursday's encounter on the back of a domestic setback, having lost 2-1 away to Midtjylland at the weekend, although the Lions remain top of the Danish Superliga table and will be looking to respond on the continental stage.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Braga reached the Europa League semi-finals in 2025-26, though their fourth-place finish in Portugal's top flight saw them settle for a place in Europe's third-tier tournament this season, with Taca de Portugal winners Torreense taking the domestic cup route into the competition.

Like the hosts, the Archbishops had to navigate three qualifying rounds to reach this stage, and their progress was underpinned by a solid defence that kept clean sheets in all six of their Conference League preliminary matches, having also edged past Austria Vienna in the playoffs with a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Braga's domestic results have been less convincing, however, with a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon on Friday leaving Carlos Vicens's men seventh in the Primeira Liga table and with just one victory in their last four outings (D1, L2).

While the Archbishops will be aiming to respond on the continental stage this midweek, their struggles on the road remain a concern, having managed just one win across their last six away matches, although losing only once during that spell suggests the Portuguese visitors could still take something from Copenhagen.



Copenhagen form (all competitions):

Braga form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Copenhagen are expected to be without Magnus Mattsson, who remains sidelined with a serious knee injury, while Mads Madsen is also a doubt after missing the recent league defeat to Midtjylland due to illness.

Diant Ramaj is expected to start in goal, with Felix Beijmo and Birger Meling options at full-back, while William Clem and Alex Kral could form the central midfield partnership.

Meanwhile, former Southampton attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi could operate in the number 10 role behind Andreas Cornelius, who should lead the line once again.

Braga are expected to remain without Sikou Niakate, who is recovering from a serious Achilles tendon injury that has kept him out of contention since April.

Bernardo Fontes is likely to start between the posts, with Victor Carvalho, Adrian Bajrami and Gustaf Lagerbielke potentially forming a back three.

Meanwhile, veteran Joao Moutinho could marshal the midfield in a double pivot alongside Jean-Baptiste Gorby, while captain Ricardo Horta could feature in the attacking trio, with new signing Jovan Milosevic pushing for a start after being named an unused substitute last time out.

Copenhagen possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Beijmo, Sorensen, Markgraf, Lopez; Delaney, Clem; Kral, Elyounoussi, Robert; Cornelius

Braga possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Lagerbielke, V Carvalho, Bajrami; V Gomez, Gorby, Moutinho, G Silva; P Victor, Milosevic, Horta

We say: Copenhagen 1-1 Braga

Copenhagen have been in impressive form on home soil and will be looking to make that count on Thursday, although they face a Braga side that has been defensively solid in Europe.

The hosts' attacking output at Parken should give them confidence, but the visitors' resilience in the qualifying rounds could make this a closely contested encounter, with the two sides potentially settling for a share of the spoils.

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