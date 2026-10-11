Preview: Famalicao vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

With the Portuguese Primeira Liga back in full swing after the international break, Famalicao and Alverca bring round eight of the campaign to an end when they square off at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Monday evening.

Both sides went into the break off the back of positive results, with the home side finally getting off the mark in the league with a dominant display against Nacional while Alverca recorded back-to-back victories for the first time since April.

Match preview

Famalicao secured their first of the campaign in style just before the international break when they thrashed Nacional 4-0 at the Estadio da Madeira on September 19.

In a game where Matheus Dias received his marching orders, the duo of Georgios Koutsias and Brazilian forward Sorriso combined to put the hosts to the sword, with both players scoring twice to cap off a dominant team display in Madeira.

Having fought back from behind to salvage an impressive 1-1 stalemate against Sporting Lisbon six days earlier, the result against Nacional points towards an upturn in form, especially after claiming three points from the first 15 available.

The break from club football may have disrupted their growing momentum, but home comfort awaits Carlos Carvalhal’s men, who are unbeaten in 10 of their 11 matches at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao, claiming six wins and four draws since the turn of the year.

Off the back of a fifth-placed finish last season, Famalicao have managed seven points from the first seven matches to sit 13th in the Primeira Liga standings, one point and three places behind Monday’s visitors.

© Imago / Buzzi

Over in the west, Alverca got their first home win of the campaign on the board just before the break as they edged out Rio Ave 1-0 at the Complexo Desportivo do FC Alverca on September 19.

A third-minute strike from summer signing Dawda Camara ensured the home side’s wasteful display in front of goal bore no consequences, as the Alverca do Ribatejo outfit held on to hand Rio Ave their first league defeat of the season.

This came one week after Alverca secured their first win of the campaign at the Estadio da Madeira, with Camara netting a first-half brace to announce himself in the Portuguese division and inspire the visitors to an impressive 3-1 victory over Nacional.

Now closing on a hugely impressive third straight Primeira Liga win, head coach Sergio Ferreira will hope his side can keep the ball rolling on Monday as they aim to build on last season’s success, having clinched an 11th-placed finish on their return to the top flight after over 20 years.

However, five defeats in their most recent six Primeira Liga away games and a return of just two wins on their road all year point to another daunting challenge at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao for Alverca.

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

Famalicao form (all competitions):

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

Alverca form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Famalicao will take to the pitch without the services of Dutch midfielder Tom Van de Looi, who has been ruled out since picking up an injury against Santa Clara on August 23.

Swiss striker Romeo Beney is out of contention for the Vila Nova due to a league suspension, having picked up a straight red card in the game against Sporting Lisbon on September 13.

Koutsias has been a standout performer for Famalicao this season and the Greek striker, who has five goals in the opening seven games, should spearhead the attack once again, alongside Sorriso and 30-year-old Gil Dias.

As for Alverca, Camara was on target in Mauritania’s 3-1 victory over Central African Republic in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on September 24, and the former Girona striker, who now has four goals in four games for club and country, will be one to keep an eye on.

On the injury front, the Alverca do Ribatejo outfit remain without several names down the spine of the team, including the duo of Sabit Abdulai and 22-year-old defender Julian Martinez, who have been sidelined through knee injuries.

Moroccan midfielder Nabil Touaizi has missed the last three games since coming off injured against Santa Clara on August 29, while Frenchman Bastien Meupiyou is set to sit out his sixth consecutive game through a muscle problem.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Rofino, Van Breemen, Bondo; Pena, Szucs; De Amorim, Dias, Sorriso, Koutsias

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Baseya, Gomez, James; Spencer, Lucas, Gui, Chissumba; Chiquinho, Camara, Figueiredo

We say: Famalicao 2-1 Alverca

Last season’s meetings between Famalicao and Alverca suggest an end-to-end affair is on the cards here, especially as both sides look to continue from where they left off before the international break.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and have what it takes to get the result, but the Vila Nova have made the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao a fortress this year and we see them outscoring Alverca to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.