Alverca vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

Alverca will look to extend their winning run in the Primeira Liga to four matches when they welcome Arouca to the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca on Saturday.

The hosts sit ninth in the Primeira Liga table after collecting 11 points from eight games, three fewer than the fifth-placed visitors, who have enjoyed a great start to life under new head coach Vitor Severino.

Match preview

Having marked their long-awaited return to the Portuguese top flight with an 11th-place finish last season, Alverca parted ways with Custodio Castro over the summer, but they appear to be on course for an improved campaign under Sergio Ferreira, whose side have climbed into the top half following an impressive run of results.

The Ribatejanos have collected all nine points available from their last three league outings, beating Nacional 3-1 away and Rio Ave 1-0 at home before delivering their most convincing performance of the campaign in a 4-1 triumph over Famalicao on matchday eight.

Although Chiquinho’s early opener was cancelled out before half time, Alverca raised their game after the interval, with second-half strikes from Figueiredo, Vivaldo Semedo and Andre Vidigal securing an emphatic victory.

The Ribatejanos’ recent resurgence represents a considerable improvement on the opening weeks of the campaign, when Ferreira’s men failed to win any of their first five Primeira Liga fixtures, suffering three defeats and picking up just two points.

However, Alverca were brought back down to earth at the weekend when they suffered a 2-0 extra-time defeat away to Tondela, bringing their Taca de Portugal campaign to an end.

Eager to put that disappointment behind them, the hosts can take encouragement from their home record, having lost just once in their last seven Primeira Liga matches on their own turf, alongside three victories and three draws.

© Imago / Avant Sports

The hosts’ recent progress will face a stern examination against an Arouca side enjoying a promising start under Severino, who has won both of his opening two matches since replacing Vasco Seabra.

Severino began his tenure with a 1-0 league victory over Estrela Amadora before guiding the Wolves into the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal courtesy of a thrilling 4-3 extra-time win against second-tier Belenenses.

The visitors now return to league action seeking consecutive victories for the first time since opening the campaign with back-to-back successes against Vitoria de Guimaraes and Moreirense.

The Wolves’ triumph over Estrela also ended a three-match winless spell in the Primeira Liga, during which a 2-1 home defeat to Santa Clara was sandwiched between draws against Estoril Praia and Sporting Lisbon.

Arouca have scored 11 goals and conceded seven in the league this season, underlining their attacking threat, although their away form remains a concern after three consecutive top-flight matches on the road without a victory (D2, L1).



Alverca Primeira Liga form:

Alverca form (all competitions):

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

Arouca form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Alverca are expected to be without Bastien Meupiyou, Julian Martinez and Sabit Abdulai, who are all continuing their respective recoveries from injury.

Chiquinho will be one to watch after registering a goal or an assist in each of his last four league appearances since returning from suspension.

Meanwhile, Arouca remain without left winger Miguel Puche, who is recovering from a serious knee injury sustained last season.

Ivan Barbero is expected to lead the line for the visitors after scoring in consecutive matches across all competitions, with the forward looking to add to his tally of five league goals this term.



Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Baseya, Gomez, James; Spencer, R. Lucas, Gul, Chissumba; Chiquinho, Camara, Figueiredo

Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Sanchez, Fontan, Lebedneko; Van Ee, Fukui; Trezza, Gozalbez, Djouahra; Barbero

We say: Alverca 2-1 Arouca

Alverca have found their feet after a difficult start to the campaign, and three successive league victories should give Ferreira’s men the belief to overcome an Arouca side still adapting to a change in management.

The home team on the day has won each of the previous two meetings between these sides, and we expect that trend to continue here.



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