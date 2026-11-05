Preview: Alverca vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

Alverca will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions when they welcome Casa Pia to the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca on Saturday evening for their Liga Portugal Matchday 11 encounter.

Sergio Ferreira's side sit 10th in the Primeira Liga table, four points and six places above their visitors, who currently occupy one of the two outright relegation spots.

Match preview

Alverca's second consecutive campaign in the Portuguese top flight has been characterised by spells of inconsistency, with a three-match winning run against Nacional, Rio Ave and Famalicao between mid-September and October sandwiched between winless periods.

Ferreira's men had failed to win any of their opening five fixtures before finding their feet, but they have since returned to familiar struggles after losing their last three outings without scoring, beginning with a Taca de Portugal elimination at the hands of lower-league Tondela before suffering successive 1-0 league losses to Arouca and Benfica.

Looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the top-flight for the first time since December 2025, the Ribatejo outfit must also find greater balance at both ends of the pitch, having scored 13 goals and conceded 14 in 10 Primeira Liga matches, with multiple strikes coming just once and only one clean sheet recorded during that period.

Alverca’s home form has offered little encouragement either, as Ferreira's side have managed just one victory in five matches on their own turf this season (D2, L2), with their most recent outing at the venue ending in defeat to Arouca.

The hosts can nevertheless draw some confidence from previous results in this fixture, having won both league meetings with the Geese last season, recording a 2-0 victory in Rio Maior before following it up with a 3-1 success on home soil in April.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Casa Pia find themselves in a similarly difficult position after finishing 16th last season and securing their top-flight status through the relegation playoff, with their disappointing start to the current campaign largely down to shortcomings at both ends of the pitch.

Filipe Coelho's men have scored a joint-league-low five goals in the Primeira Liga this term, while only Maritimo (20) and Rio Ave (23) have conceded more than Os Gansos' 19, with their lack of cutting edge in attack once again evident in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

There are, however, signs of improvement compared to their opening six fixtures, during which the Geese went without a victory, having now won two of their last four league matches and three of their most recent five across all competitions, including a Taca de Portugal triumph over lower-league Alpendorada.

A return to the road this weekend could also work in the visitors' favour, considering all seven of their league points this season have come away from home, with those results arriving across their last three trips, including a 2-0 victory over Estrela Amadora on their most recent outing.



Alverca Primeira Liga form:

Alverca form (all competitions):

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

Casa Pia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Alverca remain without Bastien Meupiyou and Sabit Abdulai, who are both sidelined through injury, while goalkeeper Jhonatan Luiz and midfielder Rayan Lucas are doubts after completing modified training sessions earlier this week.

Steven Baseya and Andre Vidigal are available again after serving their respective suspensions, providing Ferreira with two additional options as he considers his selection for Saturday's encounter.

For Casa Pia, goalkeeper Andre Gomes appears to be the only confirmed absentee, while Jeremy Livolant is pushing for a starting place after playing 45 minutes against Sporting.

David Sousa is also one booking away from suspension, having collected four yellow cards this season, and another caution on Saturday would rule him out of the Taca de Portugal fourth-round meeting with Atletico CP on November 21.

Henrique Araujo could retain his place as the central striker, although Coelho also has Alasanna Jatta and veteran forward Cassiano available as alternative options.

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Touaizi, Gomez, Baseya, James, Chissumba; Chiquinho, Luccas, D Gui, Figueiredo; Camara

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Geraldes, Kaly, Sousa, Rosas; Perez, Ofori; Boukammiri, Rego, Pauwels; Araujo

We say: Alverca 1-1 Casa Pia

Alverca have struggled to find the net in recent weeks, while their home record offers little reason to expect a convincing response, particularly against opponents who have collected all their league points on their travels this season.

Casa Pia have also lacked consistency in front of goal, but their recent away performances suggest that they are capable of making life difficult for the hosts, and a closely fought draw could be on the cards.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.