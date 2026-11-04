Barcelona transfer news: Deco tracks four young centre-backs with Real Madrid and Premier League rivals

Barcelona are already preparing for their next transfer window with one priority: strengthening their central defence. Sporting director Deco is monitoring four young centre-backs.

The situation is starting to become worrying for Hansi Flick. Andreas Christensen has been out since September with a left thigh muscle injury. Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia are also unavailable, while youngster Xavi Espart must observe a long period of rest after his ankle injury.

Against Alaves, the German manager even had to use Frenkie de Jong at centre-back, alongside Pau Cubarsi.

Although not all of these absences are expected to last, they highlight the fragility of the Barcelona squad. Kounde’s situation is also worth monitoring in the medium term, as his future at right-back is not entirely separate from the club’s thinking on recruitment.

In this context, Deco is looking in particular for a left-footed defender, comfortable in build-up play and capable of defending far from his own goal to complement Flick’s very high defensive line.

Vitor Reis, Arthur Dias and Ruud Nijstad on Barcelona’s radar

© Iconsport / Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Sipa USA

According to Sport, three new young players feature in the early thinking of Barcelona’s sporting director.

The first is Vitor Reis. The 20-year-old Brazilian defender belongs to Manchester City and already has European experience, having spent a loan spell at Girona. His athletic profile and technical quality match Barcelona’s requirements. However, it remains to be seen whether he is the ideal choice, as his playing time is very limited, with four appearances and 199 minutes.

Another option from Brazil is Arthur Dias, who plays for Athletico Paranaense. The 19-year-old defender is more of a bet on potential, with the possibility of gradually joining the Catalan club’s rotation. Finally,

Ruud Nijstad of FC Twente completes this first list. The 18-year-old Dutchman is considered a defender with high potential and is also targeted ny Manchester United and Bayern Munich. His room for progression makes him an interesting target for a club that also wants to prepare for the future.

Youri Baas, a target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid

© Imago / Pro Shots

Finally, the name of Youri Baas particularly catches the attention of the Catalan club’s decision-makers. At 23, the Ajax defender already has more experience at the highest level than the other three targets.

Left-footed, strong in duels and able to play at left-back, the Dutchman offers appreciable versatility. His quality in build-up play is also an argument for fitting into Flick’s system.

Under contract until June 2028, Baas will not necessarily be easy to prise away from Amsterdam. His value has risen and several English and German clubs are also following his performances. Real Madrid have also shown an interest in the Dutchman, according to Fichajes, although that option is less current than the one involving Barcelona.

For Deco, the equation will therefore be as much financial as sporting. The salary cap limits Barcelona’s options and could force the club to consider a departure before recruiting. Baas nevertheless appears a particularly coherent option to meet an immediate need, without abandoning a recruitment policy focused on young players.