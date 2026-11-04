Preview: Everton vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

Everton will be bidding to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Coventry City to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Friday night.

The Toffees are currently seventh in the Premier League table, only two points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, while Coventry occupy 16th spot in the division.

Match preview

Everton boast a record of three wins, four draws and two defeats from their nine league matches this season, which represents a strong start to the campaign for the Toffees given the criticism that came their way due to an underwhelming summer transfer window.

David Moyes' side sit seventh in the division and will enter Friday's match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Everton also beat the Magpies in the EFL Cup last Thursday, so it has been a strong week for the Merseyside outfit, who will be eyeing a third straight victory on Friday night.

The Toffees will face Brentford in their first match after the November international break before the small matter of a clash with Liverpool at the end of the month.

Everton have incredibly only won one home Premier League match against Coventry - a 2-0 success at Goodison Park back in April 1999, although they do lead the overall head-to-head record between the two teams 37 wins to Coventry's 23.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Coventry have actually won two of their last three games against Everton, including a 2-1 victory when the pair last locked horns at the home of the Toffees in December 2000.

The Sky Blues lost their opening four Premier League matches of the season, but they have now been victorious in three of their last five during an impressive run of form, overcoming Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Frank Lampard's side beat Sunderland 3-1 last time out, and they currently sit 16th in the division on nine points, only three points behind eighth-placed Bournemouth.

Coventry are out of the EFL Cup, so their focus until January at least will be purely on the Premier League, and they will face Crystal Palace and Leeds United in their two matches following the November international break.

The Sky Blues have only lost three of their 18 Premier League meetings against Everton, and their recent form will certainly hand them confidence ahead of this contest.

Everton Premier League form:

Everton form (all competitions):

Coventry City Premier League form:

Coventry City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SPI

Everton must make a fresh decision on Jack Grealish, with the on-loan Manchester City attacker missing the team's last two matches due to a disciplinary issue. As it stands, it is unclear whether the Englishman will be in contention for this match.

Moyes could have a full squad available for this game, with no fresh injuries being reported, and it would not be a surprise to see the same XI from the Newcastle clash last time out given the impressive nature of the performance and result.

Thierno Barry has scored eight goals in 12 appearances this season and will continue in the final third of the field, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should again feature as the number 10.

As for Coventry, Aurele Amenda (calf), Haji Wright (thigh), Josh Eccles (ankle) and Luke Woolfenden (knee) are out of the Premier League match.

Meanwhile, Bobby Thomas (calf) and Frank Onyeka (muscle) both need to be assessed.

Jack Rudoni is the team's leading goalscorer this season with four, and the 25-year-old will again feature as the number 10; Taiwo Awoniyi is also set to continue in the side.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Torp; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho; Awoniyi

We say: Everton 2-1 Coventry City

This is a tough match to call, as Coventry have been in strong form after a poor start. Everton, though, are in a good place at the moment, and we are expecting the Toffees to navigate their way to a narrow success.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.