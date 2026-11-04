Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery handed £5.8m 'opportunity' for Brazilian midfielder

Aston Villa have reportedly learned that they could open negotiations for Goias midfielder Lucas Rodrigues with a £5.84m proposal.

Despite Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League, Unai Emery will be delighted with how his new-look squad have developed since the start of the campaign.

Given the size of the senior ranks at Villa Park, there is an argument that the Spaniard does not need to make further adjustments in the winter transfer window.

However, with Villa continuing to have to react to any issues with their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, the club must remain open-minded to deals deemed value for money.

According to ESPN Brazil, Villa are monitoring developments with the future of Rodrigues.

Aston Villa learn potential Lucas Rodrigues asking price

The report claims that Goias will only entertain offers worth at least €7m (£5.84m) for the 19-year-old.

That valuation could perceived to be based on Vasco da Gama failing with an offer of exactly half that amount.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

Newcastle United are also said to be admirers of the player, who is a five-cap Brazil Under-20 international.

Rodrigues, a defensive-minded midfielder, has contributed six goals and one assist from 37 appearances for Goias.

As many as 23 of those outings have come in Serie B, the second tier of Brazilian football.

Aston Villa continue Brazilian scouting

The progress of Alysson in 2026-27 has highlighted that Villa are justified in scouring the Brazilian market.

They were also keen on fellow winger Allan before he made the switch to Manchester City in the summer.

With Rodrigues yet to play top-flight football, he is behind that duo in terms of his development, but the West Midlands outfit will support their scouting network if they give the green light for a move.