Preview: Hamburger SV vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

Volksparkstadion will be the backdrop for an early-season six-pointer in the Bundesliga's relegation battle on Friday, when Hamburger SV host Borussia Monchengladbach.

HSV find themselves in 15th place with just nine points after eight matchweeks, though their position is not nearly as dire as the visitors, who are last in 18th place with four points.

Match preview

Hamburger should not yet panic about their position in the table give just two points separate them from eighth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, but they have lost key matches to rivals in recent weeks.

The hosts' last two Bundesliga games were 1-0 and 3-1 losses against Paderborn and Frankfurt respectively, the latter of which occurred on November 1.

Between those two results was another 3-1 defeat against Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal, but it should be noted that they had won their prior three matches, with all three successes coming in the top flight.

Merlin Polzin will be concerned that only one team have conceded more times in the Bundesliga this season (19), while his players have only netted two goals in their past three league outings.

HSV's form at home has been strong considering they have won two of their three clashes at Volksparkstadion in the top flight this term, and a win on Friday would be their third consecutive victory in the division at the stadium.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Gladbach may be at the foot of the table, but they have now taken four points from the last six on offer, including when they beat Stuttgart 3-2 on October 23.

Die Fohlen are unsurprisingly the worst defensive team in the division having conceded 22 times in just eight games, though perhaps their goalless stalemate with Paderborn on October 31 is a sign of improvement.

Boss Alexander Blessin was widely praised for his time at St Pauli, especially for 2024-25, when his team ended the campaign with the second fewest number of goals conceded (41).

The visitors' record against their hosts has not been positive considering they have only won one of their five most recent meetings with HSV, losing on two occasions while failing to win any of their last three encounters with Hamburger.

A victory for Gladbach would be their second in a row on the road following their success against Stuttgart, though they did lose their opening three away Bundesliga fixtures.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

L

W

W

W

L

L

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

L

L

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

L

L

L

L

W

D

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis/Alamy Live News

Hamburger still have a number of injury concerns to deal with, including to centre-backs Sebastiaan Bornauw (jaw) and Nicolas Capaldo (muscle), while striker Yussuf Poulsen's hip issue is likely to keep him sidelined.

Whether Albert Gronbaek can lead the line and score his first Bundesliga goal of the season remains to be seen, though he will need support from midfielders Albert Sambi Lokonga, Miro Muheim and Martin Adeline.

In defence, expect to see a three-man unit consisting of Shafiq Nandja, Jordan Torunarigha and Warmed Omari.

Gladbach come into the clash without the likes of Hugo Bolin (muscle), Franck Honorat (muscle) and Tim Kleindienst, leaving their attack looking especially light.

Isac Lidberg may be trusted to start as his team's number nine, while Robin Hack and Wael Mohya could play in supportive roles.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Omari, Nandja, Torunarigha; El Ouahdi, Adeline, Lokonga, Muheim, Wolfe; Moffi, Gronbaek

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Batz; Itakura, Sander, Chiarodia; Scally, Uno, Neuhaus, Ullrich; Mohya, Hack; Lidberg

We say: Hamburger SV 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach have started to improve in recent weeks, and Blessin will believe that his side can continue their upward trajectory.

Hamburger's form has been disappointing, but given they have often played well at home this season, they are sure to pose a challenge on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.