Chelsea announce that they have agreed a new long-term contract with one of their academy starlets who featured against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea have announced that they have agreed a new long-term contract with Genesis Antwi.

During the summer transfer window, the defender was one of several academy graduates who were linked with a transfer to fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg.

However, the Sweden Under-19 international ultimately stayed put at Stamford Bridge with the view of making further progress through the system at the Premier League.

In response to Antwi seemingly rejecting an opportunity to sign for Strasbourg, Chelsea officials have reacted by handing the 18-year-old a contract until 2028, with the option of two further years.

The announcement comes a day after Antwi capped off a thrilling team goal in the 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Youth League.



Genesis Antwi’s goal to put Chelsea 1-0 up vs Bayern in the UEFA Youth League. Exceptional team goal. ? pic.twitter.com/kIVXReUi2A

— Felix (@FelixJohnston_) September 17, 2025

Antwi viewed as top academy starlet with first-team potential

Like many other promising young players at Chelsea, Antwi was presented with first-team opportunities by Enzo Maresca in 2024-25.

A total of 21 minutes were accumulated across Conference League fixtures against Copenhagen and Djurgardens IF.

Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League has had a negative effect on Antwi's chances of earning further senior opportunities this season.

Nevertheless, he is currently part of an all-conquering Under-21s setup that have defeated Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Bayern this season.

In 51 appearances for the Under-18s and Under-21s combined, the right-back has contributed four goals and 10 assists.

Can Antwi become regular first-teamer under Maresca?

Despite Antwi's undoubted potential, he faces a difficult task to become Chelsea's first-choice right-back in the future.

Reece James, Malo Gusto and Josh Acheampong are all ahead of Antwi at this point, the trio viewed as key players for the present and future.

James is essentially viewed as untouchable when fit, but Gusto is only a rotational squad member and Acheampong a potential central defender.