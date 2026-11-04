AEK Athens 2-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos create Champions League history courtesy of Federico Valverde stunner in Athens

Real Madrid created a unique piece of Champions League history in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over AEK Athens in the league stage of the tournament.

Los Blancos twice needed to come from behind to level the scores in Athens, with Jude Bellingham making it 1-1 in the 32nd minute before Kylian Mbappe levelled it at 2-2 in the 78th minute, and it did appear that the points would be shared.

However, Federico Valverde had other ideas, coming up with a stunning goal in the 92nd minute to secure a valuable three points for the capital giants.

Real Madrid have now scored 49 Champions League goals in stoppage time, which is the most in the history of the competition.

"It was a very tough and complicated match, just as we expected. I think we imposed our control, but we had difficulty in creating chances. I'd like to congratulate the team on their efforts and hard work; let's continue working in this manner," Valverde told reporters following the victory in the league stage of the tournament.

Federico Valverde with a STUNNER in stoppage time to get Real Madrid into the lead against AEK Athens ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/m53BZhiBxf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Valverde hit late winner in European success for Real Madrid

Real Madrid remain perfect in the league stage of this season's Champions League, with Jose Mourinho's side claiming 12 points from four matches.

Los Blancos head coach Mourinho was full of praise for his team's performance.

"People often tend to say that the stronger team didn't start the match well, but to be honest, I felt that the team was fantastic," Mourinho told reporters.

"They delivered a performance that exceeded their usual capabilities, and they showed their best levels with high intensity from the very first minute, whether in winning duels, competing for balls, or executing attacking transitions."

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Real Madrid have a 100% record in the 2026-27 Champions League

When asked about Valverde, Mourinho added: "Fede has that ability. When he plays at right-back, it's hard for him to get into that kind of position.

"Today I didn't ask him to shoot, I told him the match was complicated. He was ready to play at high speed, both teams were tired, and a new player like Fede has the ability to run. I asked him to get into space."

Real Madrid have now posted seven straight wins in all competitions, and they will be bidding to make it eight in a row when they continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Saturday.