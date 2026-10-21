PSG transfer news: Kvaratskhelia blow and new Dembele injury could force January signing

Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-2 on Tuesday night in the Champions League, but the French club lost two attackers in the battle, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The good news for Paris is that they managed to dominate one of Europe’s in-form teams, having already sent a message against Manchester City (4-2) in the previous round of Champions League fixtures.

But on Wednesday morning, Paris Saint-Germain must above all tell themselves that Luis Enrique’s squad has suffered too much damage to fully enjoy the victory: besides Marquinhos, the French club have lost Dembele and Kvaratskhelia to injury.

While three options present themselves to Paris Saint-Germain to replace the Georgian over the long term, the main question at the moment is whether the Ligue 1 leaders should sign an attacker this winter.

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Without Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres too isolated for Paris Saint-Germain

This season, Luis Enrique has essentially fielded two players up front: the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner and Ferran Torres.

A starter against Barcelona on Tuesday, Dembele was quickly forced off with an injury (20th minute). The muscular problem is expected to keep him out for several games, but there is no real clarity on the length of his absence.

The attacker’s repeated injuries could end up convincing Paris Saint-Germain to sign an additional striker.

Torres would become the number one in the position, strong after a stunning start to the season (10 games, seven goals, one assist), but the 2026 world champion would have no direct replacement, especially if Paris also have to do without Kvaratskhelia, who is sometimes fielded centrally.

The injured winger also requires a replacement on the left, for example Desire Doue, who has been fielded once up front by Luis Enrique this season. In short, Paris Saint-Germain without Dembele have a real shortage at striker, and a signing is needed.

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Solutions on both wings for Paris Saint-Germain

On the left as on the right, Paris Saint-Germain are a little less short of options, although Kvaratskhelia is feared to have suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the knee.

If that is confirmed, the Georgian could be replaced by Doue, who has been used on the right this season, or by Mika Godts (21), a summer signing who has nevertheless been underwhelming this season, with one assist in seven games.

On the right, Paris Saint-Germain broke the bank for Maghnes Akliouche (£42.5m (€50m)), whose Paris debut has been far from uninteresting, with eight starts in 12 games, two goals and one assist.

If there is a signing, on the left or right depending on Luis Enrique’s choices (will he put Doue in Kvaratskhelia’s place?), it points more towards a winger who is likely to be a substitute than an undisputed number one. Paris Saint-Germain’s spending on wingers this summer (£81m (€95m)), and the nature of the winter transfer window, where it is harder to land a potential starter, point to that option.