Champions League Gameweek 3
PSG
Oct 20, 2026 8.00pm
4
2
HT : 1 0
LIVE Parc des Princes
Barcelona
  • Désiré Doué 38' goal
  • Lucas Hernández 72' goal
  • Vitinha 81' goal
  • Fabián Ruiz 86' goal
  • yellowcard João Cancelo 17'
  • goal Xavi Espart 55'
  • goal Lamine Yamal 79'

Paris Saint-Germain suffer major blow against Barcelona as key man is forced off injured in early stages of Champions League clash

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PSG suffer major blow against Barca as key man is forced off injured
© Imago / Sportimage

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Ousmane Dembele has been forced off with an injury in the early stages of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Dembele has scored four goals and registered six assists in all competitions for PSG during the 2026-27 campaign, and the France international looked bright early on against his former club on Tuesday, with the two heavyweights meeting in Paris.

However, there was immediate concern when the 29-year-old pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring injury in the 20th minute.

PSG wasted no time in making the change, bringing on another former Barcelona attacker in the shape of Ferran Torres.

Dembele suffers worrying injury against Barcelona

The European champions will now be sweating on the fitness of Dembele, with the nature of the issue causing a lot of concern at this stage of proceedings.

A hamstring injury could sideline Dembele for a couple of weeks, if it is minor, but a serious issue could potentially lead to months in the treatment room.

Dembele was bidding to create history on Tuesday evening, having found the back of the net in each of his last six Champions League matches.

Indeed, the attacker was aiming to become the first Frenchman to score in seven successive Champions League matches, but that has now been taken away from him.

Doue sends PSG ahead against Barcelona in Champions League blockbuster

PSG lead Barcelona heading towards the end of the first half in Paris, with Desire Doue scoring a wonderful goal in the 38th minute of the fixture.

It did appear that an entertaining first half would finish goalless, but Doue had other ideas, smashing the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia from outside the box.

Barcelona's 11-game winning run in all competitions at the start of the 2026-27 campaign is now under serious threat in Paris.

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