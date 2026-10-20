Champions League Gameweek 3
PSG
Oct 20, 2026 8.00pm
4
2
HT : 1 0
FT Parc des Princes
Barcelona
  • Désiré Doué 38' goal
  • Lucas Hernández 72' goal
  • Vitinha 81' goal
  • Fabián Ruiz 86' goal
  • yellowcard João Cancelo 17'
  • goal Xavi Espart 55'
  • goal Lamine Yamal 79'

PSG 4-2 Barcelona: Highlights, stats, man of the match as European champions win Champions League blockbuster

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PSG show Barca the level as European champions down Yamal & Co.
© Iconsport

Paris Saint-Germain have become the first team to beat Barcelona this season courtesy of a 4-2 success in Tuesday's Champions League league stage fixture in Paris.

Barcelona entered the match off the back of an 11-game winning run in all competitions at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, with Hansi Flick's team in glorious form.

However, European champions PSG showed their level on Tuesday with a glorious success.

Desire Doue sent the hosts ahead with a rasping strike before Xavi Espart levelled, but a thumping header from Lucas Hernandez sent Luis Enrique's side back ahead.

Lamine Yamal's excellent goal made it 2-2, but Vitinha thumped one into the back of the net shortly after, before Fabian Ruiz added a fourth for PSG late on to secure a valuable three points for the Paris giants.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Well, that's the level then.

Barcelona have been outstanding this season, and their loss in Paris does not change that, but PSG reminded many why they are back-to-back European champions and also potentially the favourites to secure a third Champions League trophy in a row.

The performance and result was even more impressive for PSG given that Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were both forced off with injuries.

How long Dembele and Kvaratskhelia will be out remains to be seen, but PSG have plenty in reserve, and this was a serious, serious performance from the French giants.

Barcelona will come again, and they have to dust themselves off ahead of El Clasico, but Flick's side need to improve defensively if they are to stand a serious chance of winning the Champions League this season.

Yamal did have his moment with an excellent leveller in the second period, but Doue overshadowed the 19-year-old on the night.

PSG VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

Desire Doue goal vs. Barcelona (38th min, PSG 1-0 Barcelona)

PSG make the breakthrough in the 38th minute of the European fixture, as Doue smashes the ball past Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia from outside the penalty box.

Xavi Espart goal vs. Paris Saint-Germain (55th min, PSG 1-1 Barcelona)

Barcelona level the scores in the 55th minute of the contest, as Espart plays a one-two with Fermin Lopez before smashing the ball into the back of the net. What a player he is!

Lucas Hernandez goal vs. Barcelona (72nd min, PSG 2-1 Barcelona)

PSG regain the lead in the 72nd minute of the contest, as Hernandez heads a corner from Doue into the back of the net - what an incredible header from the left-back.

Lamine Yamal goal vs. PSG (79th min, PSG 2-2 Barcelona)

Had to be him didn't it? Barcelona level the scores in the 79th minute as Yamal races into the PSG box before somehow poking the ball into the top of the net from a wide angle.

Yamal has been quiet tonight, but that is an outstanding moment.

Vitinha goal vs. Barcelona (81st min, PSG 3-2 Barcelona)

What on earth has just happened! Vitinha has just chested the ball down on the edge of the penalty box before arrowing one into the bottom corner. Incredible scenes.

Fabian Ruiz goal vs. Barcelona (87th min, PSG 4-2 Barcelona)

PSG have their fourth of the match and surely secure all the points, as Ruiz turns a low cross from Achraf Hakimi into the back of the net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DESIRE DOUE

What a footballer Doue is. An incredible, incredible talent.

Doue's excellent strike in the first half sent PSG on their way, before his excellent corner in the second period was headed into the back of the net by Hernandez.

The France international was simply sensational in what was an incredible match.

PSG VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: PSG 47%-53% Barcelona

Shots: PSG 22-18 Barcelona

Shots on target: PSG 15-5 Barcelona

Corners: PSG 2-3 Barcelona

Fouls: PSG 11-0 Barcelona

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona's attention will now switch back to La Liga and the small matter of a clash against bitter rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday night.

As for PSG, Enrique's side will continue their Ligue 1 campaign against Lyon on Sunday night.

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