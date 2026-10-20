PSG 4-2 Barcelona: Highlights, stats, man of the match as European champions win Champions League blockbuster

Paris Saint-Germain have become the first team to beat Barcelona this season courtesy of a 4-2 success in Tuesday's Champions League league stage fixture in Paris.

Barcelona entered the match off the back of an 11-game winning run in all competitions at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, with Hansi Flick's team in glorious form.

However, European champions PSG showed their level on Tuesday with a glorious success.

Desire Doue sent the hosts ahead with a rasping strike before Xavi Espart levelled, but a thumping header from Lucas Hernandez sent Luis Enrique's side back ahead.

Lamine Yamal's excellent goal made it 2-2, but Vitinha thumped one into the back of the net shortly after, before Fabian Ruiz added a fourth for PSG late on to secure a valuable three points for the Paris giants.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

FT. I HOW ABOUT THAT. ? #PSGFCB 4️⃣-2️⃣ I #UCL https://t.co/PeMR1GWe4l — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 20, 2026

Well, that's the level then.

Barcelona have been outstanding this season, and their loss in Paris does not change that, but PSG reminded many why they are back-to-back European champions and also potentially the favourites to secure a third Champions League trophy in a row.

The performance and result was even more impressive for PSG given that Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were both forced off with injuries.

How long Dembele and Kvaratskhelia will be out remains to be seen, but PSG have plenty in reserve, and this was a serious, serious performance from the French giants.

Barcelona will come again, and they have to dust themselves off ahead of El Clasico, but Flick's side need to improve defensively if they are to stand a serious chance of winning the Champions League this season.

Yamal did have his moment with an excellent leveller in the second period, but Doue overshadowed the 19-year-old on the night.

PSG VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

Desire Doue goal vs. Barcelona (38th min, PSG 1-0 Barcelona)

Désiré Doué with a brilliant strike from outside the box to get PSG ahead against Barcelona ?‍? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/SnDhgubIny — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

PSG make the breakthrough in the 38th minute of the European fixture, as Doue smashes the ball past Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia from outside the penalty box.

Xavi Espart goal vs. Paris Saint-Germain (55th min, PSG 1-1 Barcelona)

19-year-old Xavi Espart's first Champions League goal is an equaliser against PSG! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/xLhDc8WGWv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

Barcelona level the scores in the 55th minute of the contest, as Espart plays a one-two with Fermin Lopez before smashing the ball into the back of the net. What a player he is!

Lucas Hernandez goal vs. Barcelona (72nd min, PSG 2-1 Barcelona)

Lucas Hernández heads PSG back into the lead against Barcelona! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/FhHMcqIMmy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

PSG regain the lead in the 72nd minute of the contest, as Hernandez heads a corner from Doue into the back of the net - what an incredible header from the left-back.

Lamine Yamal goal vs. PSG (79th min, PSG 2-2 Barcelona)

Lamine Yamal with a beautiful finish to equalise for Barcelona! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/BwceRpznEx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

Had to be him didn't it? Barcelona level the scores in the 79th minute as Yamal races into the PSG box before somehow poking the ball into the top of the net from a wide angle.

Yamal has been quiet tonight, but that is an outstanding moment.

Vitinha goal vs. Barcelona (81st min, PSG 3-2 Barcelona)

WHAT A GAME THIS IS ? Two minutes after Yamal's equaliser, Vitinha gets PSG back ahead with a wonderful strike from outside the box! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/qDfW76xWwq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

What on earth has just happened! Vitinha has just chested the ball down on the edge of the penalty box before arrowing one into the bottom corner. Incredible scenes.

Fabian Ruiz goal vs. Barcelona (87th min, PSG 4-2 Barcelona)

Fabián Ruiz gets another for PSG! They lead 4-2 against Barcelona ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/GBlOuAP5fd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

PSG have their fourth of the match and surely secure all the points, as Ruiz turns a low cross from Achraf Hakimi into the back of the net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DESIRE DOUE

Désiré Doué reminding them ?? https://t.co/ZYMydPtP8B — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 20, 2026

What a footballer Doue is. An incredible, incredible talent.

Doue's excellent strike in the first half sent PSG on their way, before his excellent corner in the second period was headed into the back of the net by Hernandez.

The France international was simply sensational in what was an incredible match.

PSG VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: PSG 47%-53% Barcelona

Shots: PSG 22-18 Barcelona

Shots on target: PSG 15-5 Barcelona

Corners: PSG 2-3 Barcelona

Fouls: PSG 11-0 Barcelona

BEST STATS

Ousmane Dembélé is replaced after 20 minutes with an injury and his Champions League scoring streak comes to an end. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) October 20, 2026

4 - Barcelona are the first team in UEFA Champions League history to start four teenagers in a game against the reigning champions. Baptism. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2026

PSG are now unbeaten in each of their last 13 Champions League games (W9 D4), equaling their club record set across 2012/13 and 2013/14. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) October 20, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona's attention will now switch back to La Liga and the small matter of a clash against bitter rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday night.

As for PSG, Enrique's side will continue their Ligue 1 campaign against Lyon on Sunday night.