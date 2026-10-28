Barcelona news: Julian Alvarez approach leads to bizarre punishment for La Liga leaders

Barcelona have bizarrely handed a £503 fine for their approach of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international was involved in a saga over his future, the player himself acknowledging that he wanted to explore a move away from Atletico.

Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, admitted that at least formal offer had been made for Alvarez, despite Atletico releasing statements to mock their efforts to sign their star man.

Atletico subsequently accused Barcelona of approaching Alvarez without any official notification.

© Imago

Barcelona handed Alvarez punishment

On Tuesday evening, it was revealed that Barcelona had been given a fine of €602.

The Spanish football association handed out the punishment to the Catalan giants. Although Atletico also complained to FIFA, the football governing body stated that they could not act.

Alvarez, who has a contract until 2030, has since apologised to Atletico supporters for attempting to force a move away from Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

That development came after he continued to be jeered by the Atletico fanbase during their matches.

© Iconsport / TGB Photo Sport/Tomas Garrido/Alamy

Is the Alvarez, Barcelona saga over?

Real Madrid's victory at Barcelona on Sunday has contributed to Atletico entered the La Liga title race.

Diego Simeone's side now sit just two points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga table, while remaining one point ahead of Real Madrid.

Therefore, Alvarez will be looking to channel his focus into matters on the pitch, but it appears clear that he wants to move to Barcelona at some point in his career.

Much could hinge on whether Atletico can stay competitive in La Liga and the Champions League this season.