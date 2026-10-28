Liverpool transfer news: Real Madrid watch as Mac Allister seeks way out

Real Madrid have been linked with Alexis Mac Allister for many months. Now, however, the Argentine is looking for a way out, with Liverpool not wishing to keep him. Is this the ideal moment for Real Madrid to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric?

Real Madrid could have a fresh opportunity to strengthen their midfield. Under contract with Liverpool until June 2028, Mac Allister finds himself in an uncertain situation, with Liverpool considering signing a midfielder in 2027. It is a context for Real Madrid to monitor, as the Spanish giants remain in search of greater control in midfield since the departures of Kroos and Modric.

According to information relayed by Sacha Tavolieri (Sky Sports), the Argentine midfielder is preparing to leave Liverpool, with the English club having no intention of extending his contract and planning to invest ‘massively’ in midfield.

The 27-year-old had publicly admitted in September that he was disappointed not to have received a new offer, while insisting on his attachment to the club. The Argentine had also revealed that he had options to leave during the summer.

It is a situation that should develop over the coming months, with the player having instructed his representatives to find him a way out, whether in La Liga, Serie A or even Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool expected to open the door to Mac Allister exit, with Real Madrid lurking

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

The year 2027 deserves particular attention. If Liverpool do sign a new midfielder and do not change Mac Allister’s contract situation, the hierarchy could be forced to consider his future before he enters the final year of his deal.

A sale next summer would notably avoid his market value falling as the end of his contract approaches.

However, there is no guarantee that Liverpool will agree to part with the Argentina international. His importance in midfield and his experience at the highest level remain arguments in his favour.

But if no agreement is reached on an extension, or if the English club maintain their wish not to extend his contract while signing a replacement, a departure in 2027 will become the only possible outcome.

Real Madrid would then have a card to play. Mac Allister’s name has already circulated around the Spanish club in recent months, and his profile matches an identified need: to regain greater control in midfield, particularly against teams capable of putting the Spanish capital club under pressure.

A different profile to Kroos and Modric for Real Madrid

© Iconsport / Manu Reino / DeFodi Images

The 2022 World Cup winner would not be a like-for-like successor to his two predecessors.

Kroos excelled at managing tempo and long-range distribution, while Modric combined vision, ball carrying and the ability to escape pressure in tight spaces. The Argentine offers a more hybrid profile.

Comfortable in the circulation of the ball, he can also defend going forward, win duels and support attacks. His energy could help Real Madrid to balance their midfield better, without asking him to reproduce on his own the qualities of two exceptional players.

Real Madrid’s task nevertheless remains broader than a single signing. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga already possess complementary qualities, but putting them together does not always guarantee the collective control being sought.

Mac Allister could provide another solution in build-up play and in managing the quieter moments of a game.

It remains to be seen at what price Liverpool would agree to negotiate, as well as Real Madrid’s real intentions. At this stage, no transfer is certain. But if the Argentine’s contract situation remains unchanged, summer 2027 could offer an interesting window to a Spanish capital club still searching for the right formula in midfield.