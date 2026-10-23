Liverpool transfer news: Alexis Mac Allister contract update with 'implausible' reality nearing for Andoni Iraola

Liverpool are not in a rush to offer Alexis Mac Allister a new contract despite his form, the newest report has claimed.

The Reds enjoyed a 4-3 victory against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, though they had to come from behind after initially trailing 2-0.

One of the key players in that victory was Mac Allister, who scored twice and was instrumental at both ends of the pitch.

The midfielder's performances this season have been strong so far, and many fans have called for the 27-year-old to be rewarded with a new contract given his current terms are set to expire in 2028.

The Telegraph report that the Reds are not in a rush to offer a new deal to the midfielder, fuelling speculation that he could leave in the near future.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Alexis Mac Allister contract latest: Should Liverpool offer a new deal?

There is no doubt that Mac Allister has been Liverpool's best midfielder this season, with the Argentine looking far better now that Andoni Iraola has implemented a more compact system compared to 2025-26.

The Argentine struggles to cover large distances, but when the spaces he has to cover are smaller, he is able to regularly win duels and create chances.

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER FOR LIVERPOOL Matches: 11 Starts: 8 Goals: 4 Assists: 1 Touches per Game: 57.3 Tackles per Game: 2.0 Duels Won Percentage: 51%

Mac Allister has scored four goals and provided one assist in 11 games for Liverpool, while he has won 56% of his ground duels in the Premier League.

If he continues to perform at his current level, Liverpool may not have any other choice but to give the 27-year-old a fresh contract.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Why Alexis Mac Allister may choose to leave Liverpool in summer

Liverpool have already tied down Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai to long-term deals, so there is little chance that either player leaves.

There are great hopes that Trey Nyoni can claim a starting spot over the next few years, but Iraola only deploys two players in midfield.

Given Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Nyoni are set to be part of the squad for years to come, as well as the fact the Reds have been linked with midfield reinforcements, it would be understandable if Mac Allister was hesitant about signing a new deal.