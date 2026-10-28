Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'keen admirers' of England defender amid Xabi Alonso inconsistencies

Chelsea reportedly retain an interest in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Blues are currently preparing to square off against Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night.

Xabi Alonso takes his team to Merseyside having kept just one Premier League clean sheet during 2026-27.

Therefore, question marks remain over who will hold down long-term roles in the Chelsea defence, while Wesley Fofana is someone who has lost their place in the team in recent weeks.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are not against reigniting their interest in Branthwaite over the coming transfer windows.

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Chelsea remain 'keen admirers' of Branthwaite

The report says that Everton have every intention of retaining the services of the 24-year-old for as long as possible.

Having a contract until 2030 puts the Toffees in a strong position on that front, but the three-cap England international naturally has 'keen admirers' in Chelsea and Manchester United.

After an injury-hit 2025-26 where he accumulated just 681 minutes of Premier League football, Branthwaite has already reached 630 minutes in the top flight this campaign.

He has racked up 163 appearances for Everton, PSV Eindhoven, Blackburn Rovers and Carlisle United during his career.

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Does Branthwaite have an asking price?

As long as Branthwaite stays fit, Everton will argue that his valuation should be in excess of £70m.

Being brought into the Three Lions fold by Thomas Tuchel has only enhanced his reputation.

However, if Everton cannot qualify for European football anytime soon, they may find themselves in a position where they need to cash in on their most prized asset.

With James Tarkowski turning 34 years of age in November, a central-defensive rebuild may be required in the not-so-distant future.