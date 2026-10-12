Next Arsenal contract 'priority' now revealed after huge Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber updates

Arsenal are preparing to offer Martin Odegaard a new contract as the Premier League champions look to secure the long-term futures of several key players.

The Norwegian captain has impressed during the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign, putting himself firmly in the club's plans for another extension.

With Mikel Arteta having recently agreed a new bumper extension, the Gunners are now turning their attention towards keeping the core of their squad together.

Arsenal now prepare Martin Odegaard contract extension

© Iconsport / SPI

Emerging reports now suggest that Odegaard is Arsenal's next contract 'priority', with preparations already under way behind the scenes.

The 27-year-old's current deal expires in 2028, leaving the Gunners with time to negotiate but also a clear incentive to act before his contract situation becomes more pressing.

Odegaard has become an integral figure at the Emirates Stadium since joining from Real Madrid, captaining Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

His potential extension follows encouraging developments regarding Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, who are also reportedly close to agreeing new deals with the club.

Rice is understood to be nearing an agreement on an improved long-term contract after becoming one of Arsenal's most influential players since his £105m move from West Ham in 2023. Timber is also among the players the champions are keen to secure for the future as they look to retain their strongest performers.

It is also believed that significant funds have been set aside for contract extensions, with Odegaard now emerging as another priority.

Arsenal also have several other players whose deals expire in 2028, including Kai Havertz and David Raya.

Does Odegaard deserve a new deal at Arsenal?

© Imago / Sportimage

Odegaard absolutely deserves to be rewarded if his current form continues.

The midfielder looks to be returning to his best this season, offering the creativity, intelligence and control that make him such an important part of Arteta's system.

He has already delivered in some significant moments, scoring against Manchester City in the Community Shield and Chelsea in the Premier League, before bagging the winner against Napoli in the Champions League.

Those contributions underline his value beyond simply wearing the captain's armband. Odegaard helps dictate the tempo, links midfield with attack and creates opportunities in tight spaces.

At 27, he should still have several years at the highest level ahead of him, making a long-term extension a sensible move for Arsenal.

Securing Odegaard alongside Rice and Timber would help preserve the core of a title-winning squad and give Arteta a strong foundation for the seasons ahead.