Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'advancing' in contract talks with key Mikel Arteta star but injury questions remain

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is set to advance in contract talks with the club, the newest report has claimed.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they take on Leeds United in a crucial game given they are three points behind first-placed Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his side to bounce back defensively having seen his team lose 3-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break.

Right-back Timber may be key to strong defensive display, though only if he can overcome his injury issues.

The 25-year-old's contract is set to expire in 2028, but Football Insider report that Timber's talks with Arsenal regarding an extension are expected to ramp up.

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Jurrien Timber contract news: Why Arsenal defender deserves new deal

Timber has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, with his ability to protect his backline against opposition wingers one of his best traits.

The defender is not at his strongest when asked to contribute offensively, though the Gunners won the Premier League title last season thanks to their excellent performances at the back.

JURRIEN TIMBER AT ARSENAL Matches: 97 Starts: 82 Goals: 6 Assists: 10

Maintaining an elite unit in defence will be key if the club are to win a second consecutive title ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Another positive with Timber is that he is able to operate in the heart of defence, which would make him a useful asset should the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes suffer injury problems over the next few years.

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Jurrien Timber latest: Why Mikel Arteta must be careful with defender

While Timber's performances warrant a new deal, the club must carefully manage his fitness issues if they are to continue to get the best out of him.

The Dutchman missed 160 days of 2025-26 due to ankle and groin issues, with the latter injury impacting his performances this term.

While Arsenal have players capable of filling in at right-back, Ben White has also frequently suffered issues, making that position a potentially weaker area.

The Gunners would be sensible to extend Timber's contract, but it would also be wise to ensure he has adequate cover.