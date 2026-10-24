Preview: Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir - prediction, team news, lineups

Besiktas will look to return to winning ways in the Turkish Super Lig when they welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to Tupras Stadium on Monday evening.

Vincenzo Italiano's side sit fifth in the table with 15 points from eight matches, while the visitors are 10th with 11 points, although the hosts arrive having failed to win their last two competitive matches and Basaksehir are unbeaten in three.

Match preview

Besiktas are four points off the pace in the Super Lig, but three defeats from their opening eight matches mean they cannot afford another setback if they are to maintain their challenge near the top of the table.

The Black Eagles have lost two of their last three league games, with Amed SK beating them 3-2 before a 2-0 defeat away to Trabzonspor last time out, with those losses coming either side of a 2-1 victory over Kocaelispor.

There have also been European commitments to contend with, as Besiktas hosted Premier League side Crystal Palace on Thursday, with Wilfred Ndidi putting them ahead in first-half stoppage time before goals from Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta turned the match around after the interval, only for Junior Olaitan to equalise in the 73rd minute, while Umit Akdag was sent off four minutes later in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Italiano will hope the physical demands of Thursday's encounter have little impact on his players heading into Monday's clash, as they look to extend their two-match winning run against Basaksehir and maintain their perfect home record in the Super Lig this season, having won all four of their league matches at Tupras Stadium.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Basaksehir, however, arrive in solid form, with their 2-1 victory over Gaziantep extending their unbeaten run to three matches, comprising two wins and a draw, as Umut Gunes scored late to secure the points after Eldor Shomurodov had contributed a goal and an assist.

Their recent upturn has helped them climb the standings after a difficult run of four matches that yielded three defeats and a draw, leaving them in danger of being dragged towards the bottom of the table.

However, Nuri Sahin's side are yet to solve their problems on the road, having failed to win any of their four away matches across all competitions this season and losing three, while their Super Lig away record includes two defeats and a draw, with only Caykur Rizespor having a worse record on their travels.

The Grey Owls can nevertheless take confidence from their recent visits to this ground, having recorded two wins and two defeats across their last four trips, with both victories coming without conceding.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Besiktas will be without Fabio Miretti after the club confirmed that the midfielder sustained an injury around his shoulder against Crystal Palace.

Orkun Kokcu is also expected to miss out while recovering from the foot injury he suffered in the Europa League match against Hoffenheim, while Milot Rashica remains a concern after sustaining a thigh injury while on international duty with Kosovo.

For Basaksehir, Jerome Opoku, Christopher Operi and Edin Visca have been reported as doubtful in recent team updates, although their availability remains uncertain.

Umut Bozok, who averages the most shots on target per match for the visitors at 1.5, could lead the attack, with leading scorer Shomurodov expected to provide support.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ndidi; Cerny, Olaitan, Trossard; Hyeon-Gyu Oh

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Karbownik, Bayram, Ba, Kharebashvili; Kemen, Kaluzinski; Skov Olsen, Shomurodov, Brnic; Bozok

We say: Besiktas 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Besiktas have a more productive attack and a convincing home record, although the physical demands of their European fixture could make this a difficult test, and Basaksehir possess enough attacking quality to threaten, particularly through Shomurodov, but their inconsistent away performances remain a concern, making a narrow home victory the likeliest outcome.

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