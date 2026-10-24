Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Caykur Rizespor welcome Trabzonspor to Caykur Didi Stadium on Monday for a Black Sea derby that presents contrasting challenges for the two sides in the Turkish Super Lig.

Recep Ucar's are looking to recover from consecutive league defeats, while the visitors arrive on the back of four successive victories across all competitions.

Match preview

Rizespor head into the ninth round after letting an encouraging start against Corum go to waste, with Qazim Laci giving them the lead in the 33rd minute before Cengiz Under equalised and Youssoufa Moukoko scored the winner in the 81st minute, leaving the Rize side with a 2-1 defeat.

That setback followed a 3-0 home loss to Fenerbahce and a 2-2 draw away to Goztepe, leaving the Black Sea Sparrowhawk without a victory in three matches, with the defeat against Corum also representing their first loss on the road this season.

Rizespor had previously won three of their opening five matches and lost two, but their recent winless run has left them with 10 points after eight games and 12th place in the standings.

Their home form is a particular concern heading into Monday's clash, as Rizespor are yet to collect a point at Caykur Didi Stadium after three matches, making them the only team in the league without a home point, while they have also failed to score in front of their supporters and have conceded six goals.

Their recent record against Trabzonspor offers little encouragement either, having lost their last four meetings across all competitions, including three in the Super Lig.

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Trabzonspor arrive in considerably better form and will hope to extend their winning run while strengthening their challenge near the top of the table, as they look to close the three-point gap to league leaders Galatasaray.

Their current streak began with a 3-0 victory away to Samsunspor, followed by a 4-1 Conference League triumph over KuPS, a 2-0 home win against Besiktas and another 2-0 victory over Hearts in the Conference League on Thursday.

Despite this impressive run, Thomas Reis will be aware of the demands of a busy schedule and may consider rotating some of his players, although that decision could be complicated by Trabzonspor's inconsistent away form in the league.

The Black Sea Storm have collected just four points from four away matches in the Super Lig, drawing with Kasimpasa before losing to Amed SK and Konyaspor, although they finally secured an away victory against Samsunspor.

Caykur Didi Stadium has also proved a difficult venue for Trabzonspor in recent years, with the visitors losing three of their last four trips and winning once, although that victory came on their most recent visit.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

L

L

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Team News

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Rizespor are expected to be without Khusniddin Alikulov, who is recovering from a serious knee injury and has reportedly been targeting a return in early November.

Ahmed Kutucu is also unavailable, while Can Bozdogan and Attila Mocsi are listed as injured, with the latter reportedly dealing with a hamstring strain.

Trabzonspor have several fitness concerns of their own, with Paul Onuachu a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury against KuPS, and Reis has indicated that a late assessment will determine whether the striker can return.

Arseniy Batagov is receiving treatment for a thigh muscle injury, Ruslan Malinovskyi has undergone knee surgery, while Okay Yokuslu has been sidelined with a cartilage problem and Mustafa Eskihellac has also been listed as unavailable.

Mohamed Salah is the league's leading scorer with eight goals, while Aral Simsir has created more big chances than any other player, with seven, and both will hope to make the difference again.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Bakayoko, Sagnan, Ariss; Antalyali; Mebude, Olawoyin, Laci, Mihaila; Sowe

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savic, Cabral; Jabol-Folcarelli, Mendy; Salah, Muci, Simsir; Dju

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-2 Trabzonspor

Rizespor have enough quality to threaten, but their poor home form is a serious concern against a Trabzonspor side that have looked increasingly convincing in recent weeks, and the visitors' attacking momentum should give them the edge in what could be a competitive Black Sea derby.

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