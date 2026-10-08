Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

Caykur Rizespor will look to turn a strong start on the road into their first home victory of the Super Lig season when they host Fenerbahce at the Caykur Didi Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have collected 10 points from their opening six league matches, with the Yellow Canaries sitting eighth and the Black Sea Sparrowhawk ninth, making this a meeting between two teams separated only by goal difference.

Match preview

Rizespor have made an unusual start to the campaign, taking all 10 of their points on the road while losing both of their home matches.

Recep Ucar's side opened with a 1-0 victory at Konyaspor before beating Gaziantep 2-1 and Eyupspor 2-0, while their home defeats came against Samsunspor and Alanyaspor.

The Atmacalar almost added another win in their most recent league fixture, which ended in a 2-2 draw away to Goztepe just before the break.

They went behind early before looking on course for victory when goals from Ibrahim Olawoyin and Iustin Doicaru turned the game around in the second half, but they conceded a stoppage-time penalty to share the spoils.

Rizespor also used the international break to build some momentum at home, beating Boluspor 3-0 in a friendly, with all three goals arriving after half-time and providing Ucar with a useful competitive workout before a considerably more demanding test against Fenerbahce.

Their defensive record gives them a reasonable platform, with only six goals conceded across their first six league games, while only Kocaelispor (four) and Kasimpasa (five) have conceded fewer.

However, the Black Sea Sparrowhawks have conceded half of those goals across their two home defeats, while they have not scored at Caykur Didi Stadium this season.

© Iconsport / SeskimPhoto

Fenerbahce will hope to capitalise on Rizespor's home woes to extend their 14-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, a run that includes 13 straight victories before the 2-2 draw in their last encounter, when the Rize side rescued a point with a late goal.

The Yellow Canaries also have 10 points from six matches, although their campaign has included a wider range of results and a series of ups and downs behind the scenes.

Ismail Kartal's side lost 2-1 at Genclerbirligi on the opening weekend and were beaten 2-1 by Besiktas at home, but they responded by beating Konyaspor 4-2 and Samsunspor 2-0 before recording a goalless draw at Gaziantep.

The 8-0 victory over Eyupspor in their most recent Super Lig outing was Fenerbahce's most emphatic performance of the campaign, with the result taking their league goal tally to 16 from six matches.

They followed that game with a 2-0 friendly victory over Turan Tovuz during the international break, although several regular starters were given substantial minutes in that fixture.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

D

W

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Rizespor will be without Valentin Mihaila, who is serving a two-match suspension after receiving a red card in the victory at Eyupspor, with the TFF disciplinary committee confirming that the Romanian was given the ban for a serious foul.

Khusniddin Alikulov is also sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Qazim Laci is doubtful with a muscle problem.

Ucar will otherwise have much of the side that started the draw at Goztepe available.

Yahia Fofana should remain in goal, with Mithat Pala, Attila Mocsi, Tayyib Sanuc and Modibo Sagnan expected to form the defensive line, while Ali Sowe should lead the attack after scoring three goals across Rizespor's first six league matches.

Fenerbahce will be without Mert Muldur, who is recovering from a meniscus injury, and Jayden Oosterwolde, who is dealing with an Achilles problem, while Amara Diouf is also listed as unavailable.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio is in contention for a starting spot after playing in the friendly against Turan Tovuz.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Mocsi, Sanuc, Sagnan; Antalyali; Doicaru, Sahin, Olawoyin, Bulut; Sowe

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Ake, Skriniar, Brown; Guendouzi, Kante; Greenwood, Kahveci, Akturkoglu; Muriqi

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-2 Fenerbahce

Rizespor's defensive record means Fenerbahce should have to work for the points, but the visitors have dominated this fixture and the hosts have struggled at home this season, which is why we expect Kartal's men to edge this in the end.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.