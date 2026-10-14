Preview: Çorum Belediyespor vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

Çorum Belediyespor welcome Caykur Rizespor to Corum Stadyumu on Friday night for a 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig round eight fixture.

The hosts arrive in high spirits after beating Gaziantep 3-0 away from home in their last league match, while the visitors will be looking to respond after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Fenerbahce.

Match preview

Corum have made an encouraging start to life in the top flight, although their results have been inconsistent.

After drawing 2-2 away to Galatasaray in their opening league fixture, Burak Yilmaz's side lost 1-0 at home to Kasimpasa before suffering a heavy 6-2 defeat against Besiktas.

However, they responded with consecutive victories over Eyupspor and Samsunspor, winning 3-0 at home and 5-1 away respectively, before a 2-1 defeat to Alanyaspor halted their momentum.

Their latest performance suggests they have recovered quickly from that setback, as they comfortably beat Gaziantep on the road, taking their chances at one end while keeping a clean sheet at the other.

Cengiz Under put Corum ahead in the first half, while Alexandros Kyziridis doubled their advantage on the hour mark before turning provider as Markus Karlsbakk completed the scoring in the 83rd minute.

However, the hosts now need to find greater consistency on home soil, having beaten only Eyupspor at Corum Stadyumu so far while suffering defeats to Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Rizespor will hope to take advantage of Corum's inconsistency in front of their supporters, and they will be encouraged by their excellent away form so far this season.

No side have collected more points on the road than the Black Sea Sparrowhawks, who have taken 10 from their away fixtures after beating Konyaspor, Gaziantep and Eyupspor and drawing with Goztepe.

Ironically, the Rize side are yet to pick up a point in front of their own supporters, losing 2-0 at home to Samsunspor, 1-0 to Alanyaspor and, most recently, 3-0 to Fenerbahce.

Despite last weekend's defeat, Rizespor will be optimistic heading into this clash because of their performances away from home, and will hope to make a positive start to what is set to be the first meeting between the two sides.

Çorum Belediyespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Corum are expected to remain without centre-back Serdar Saatci, who missed the victory over Gaziantep through injury, while left winger Emircan Gurluk was also absent from the squad and has been listed as injured.

Kyziridis and Under will hope to contribute to the scoring once again, with the pair expected to operate in the two attacking midfield roles behind Jesus Ramirez, who is likely to lead the line.

Rizespor's Khusniddin Alikulov is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and is expected to remain unavailable.

Manager Recep Ucar otherwise has his squad available, with Valentin Mihaila also eligible for selection after serving a two-match suspension following his red card against Eyupspor.

Ali Sowe should lead the line once again, with the Gambian striker hoping to get back on the scoresheet after failing to find the net in his last two matches.

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Penetra, Soyuncu, Smolcic; Sazdagi, Ozdemir, Diomande, Borza; Kyziridis, Under; Ramirez

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Mocsi, Sagnan, Ariss; Antalyali; Mebude, Olawoyin, Laci, Kutucu; Sowe

We say: Çorum Belediyespor 1-1 Caykur Rizespor

Corum's emphatic victory over Gaziantep should give them confidence, but their home form suggests they are not yet reliable enough to be backed for another comfortable win.

Rizespor have also shown they can perform on the road, with their impressive away record highlighting their ability to take advantage of opportunities, and we expect the visitors to make this a competitive encounter and believe they can secure at least a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.