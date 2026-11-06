Preview: Çorum Belediyespor vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

Fenerbahce will be looking to build on an important European victory when they travel to face Corum Belediyespor at Corum Stadyumu in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Former captain Emre Belozoglu returned to the club as head coach earlier this week, taking charge of a side sitting sixth in the table with 16 points from 10 matches, level on points with their hosts, who occupy seventh place.

Match preview

Corum have made a respectable start to life in the Super Lig, winning half of their 10 league matches this season to establish themselves in the top half of the table.

After failing to win any of their opening three fixtures, the Red-Black have gone on to collect five victories in their last seven matches, with their most recent success coming in a 3-1 win away to Erzurumspor.

That victory followed their defeat to Goztepe, continuing a recent pattern in which they have responded to each of their last two league defeats with a win in their subsequent fixture.

Burak Yilmaz's side will nevertheless be aware that their defensive organisation faces a much sterner examination on Sunday, having conceded 16 goals in their opening 10 league matches, the most of any team in the top eight, although only four sides have scored more than their 21 goals.

They have scored just six of those goals at home and conceded four, while drawing two and losing two of their four matches at Corum Stadyumu this season.

Sunday's encounter will be the first meeting between the two sides, and Corum will hope to make a positive start to this new fixture, although doing so will require them to record consecutive home victories for the first time this season.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, arrive with renewed confidence after recovering from a difficult spell to beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League, with Mason Greenwood, Archie Brown and Vedat Muriqi all finding the net.

That result followed consecutive 2-1 defeats against Goztepe and Galatasaray in the Super Lig, a difficult run that preceded Ismail Kartal's departure and Belozoglu's decision to leave Kasimpasa for a second spell in charge of the Yellow Canaries.

The new coach inherits a side that has produced some impressive attacking performances, with only Amed SK (25) scoring more goals than Fenerbahce (24) in the Super Lig, although their inability to turn that attacking quality into consistent victories has left them with five wins from 10 league matches and nine points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Another concern heading into Sunday's clash is their recent away form, having lost their last two competitive matches on the road and conceded in both, with their most recent setback coming against Galatasaray in the league.

Çorum Belediyespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

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Corum will be without Gokhan Sazdagi, who is suspended after picking up a booking in the victory over Erzurumspor.

Emircan Gurluk is also sidelined with a muscle injury, while Fredy remains a doubt after struggling with a similar problem.

Jesus Ramirez has been one of Corum's most reliable attacking players, scoring six league goals this season, and is expected to lead the line alongside Ermin Mahmic.

Fenerbahce also have several selection concerns, with Nathan Ake and Marco Asensio carrying injuries, while Jayden Oosterwolde is expected to miss out with an Achilles problem.

Archie Brown is suspended following his involvement in the post-match physical brawl against Fenerbahce, while Kojo Peprah Oppong remains a doubt.

One of Belozoglu's biggest decisions will be who leads the attack, with Romelu Lukaku competing with Muriqi, who has scored seven league goals this season and also found the net in the Champions League victory.

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Sazdagi, Soyuncu, Smolcic, Borza; Under, Ramadani, Diomande, Kyziridis; Mahmic, Ramirez

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Peprah, Mercan; Kante, Guendouzi; Kahveci, Yuksek, Greenwood; Lukaku

We say: Çorum Belediyespor 1-2 Fenerbahce

Corum have enough attacking quality to make this an uncomfortable afternoon for Fenerbahce, but the visitors should have sufficient depth and quality to find a way through.

Their confidence will also be boosted by the important European victory in midweek, and we expect Belozoglu to make a winning start to his second spell in charge.

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