Preview: Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Alanyaspor will be looking to halt a worrying run of results when they welcome Trabzonspor to Alanya Oba Stadium on Sunday, while the visitors have an opportunity to strengthen their position near the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.

The hosts sit 12th with 12 points from 10 matches, whereas the Black Sea Storm occupy third place on 22 points after winning seven of their opening 10 league fixtures.

Match preview

Alanyaspor suffered a 5-0 defeat away to Genclerbirligi last time out, extending their losing run to three consecutive league matches following earlier setbacks against Kocaelispor and Fenerbahce.

They have conceded 10 goals across those three matches, a significant decline from their previous four-game unbeaten run, during which they recorded two victories and two draws while conceding just three goals.

Their only positive result in recent weeks came in the Turkish Cup, where they beat Bingol 4-1 to end a three-match winless run on home soil.

However, Joao Pereira's side are without a victory in their last three league matches at Alanya Oba Stadium, drawing twice and losing their most recent game against Kocaelispor, with their only home league victory this season coming against Besiktas.

Alanyaspor will hope to show greater resilience on Sunday, particularly given their recent record in this fixture, having remained unbeaten in their last three competitive meetings with Trabzonspor, recording one win and two draws.

Their home record against the visitors is even more impressive, with the hosts unbeaten in their last four matches at Alanya Oba Stadium (W3, D1), while they have lost just twice in their last 10 home meetings, winning five and drawing three.

© Imago / IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, arrive in impressive domestic form, with no side collecting more points than them across the last five league matches, having maintained a perfect record during that period.

They recorded a 2-0 victory over Gaziantep in their most recent league outing, extending a winning run that also includes victories over Caykur Rizespor, Besiktas, Samsunspor and Galatasaray.

That five-match league winning streak formed part of a seven-game run of victories across all competitions, but their momentum was halted on Thursday when the Black Sea Storm suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Freiburg in the Conference League.

Thomas Reis will hope that setback proves to be only a minor distraction as his side look to maintain their domestic form and close the three-point gap to league leaders Galatasaray.

They can also take encouragement from their recent performances away from home, having recorded three consecutive victories on the road across all competitions, a significant improvement after failing to win any of their first four away matches of the season.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

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D

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Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Alanyaspor are expected to be without Paolo Fernandes, who has been struggling with a muscle injury, while defender Fatih Aksoy is also a doubt after missing the defeat to Genclerbirligi.

Their potential absences would be a concern for Pereira, particularly after his side conceded five goals in Ankara, where Bedirhan Ozyurt replaced Aksoy in the back three.

Gaius Makouta, Maestro and Baran Gezek are expected to feature in midfield, while Ruan and Florent Hadergjonaj should occupy the wing-back positions.

Trabzonspor have a longer list of potential absentees, with Arseniy Batagov, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Okay Yokuslu and Aral Simsir all listed among the players who could miss out.

Cihan Canak and Franculino are further concerns for Reis, while Sidny Lopes Cabral is available again after missing the European fixture through suspension.

Ernest Muci leads the Super Lig assist charts with six this season and will be looking to create further opportunities for Mohamed Salah, who has scored eight league goals, one fewer than joint-top scorers Victor Osimhen and Gift Orban.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Lima, Ozyurt, Aliti; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Gezek, Maestro, Ruan; Kaya, Cedric

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Savic, Nwaiwu, Lopes Cabral; Fabinho, Kabasakal; Saviolo, Muci, Salah; Onuachu

We say: Alanyaspor 1-2 Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor's European defeat is a reminder that they are not invulnerable, but their domestic consistency and greater attacking firepower should give them the edge.

Although Alanyaspor have a strong recent record at home in this fixture, their current defensive struggles make it difficult to back them against one of the division's most in-form sides, and we expect the visitors to claim all three points.

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