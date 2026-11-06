Preview: Villarreal vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

Villarreal will be bidding to bounce back from a heavy European defeat when they continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Sunday.

The Yellow Submarine suffered a 6-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last time out, while Getafe were beaten 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Conference League.

Match preview

Villarreal suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Espanyol in Spain's top flight last weekend, before conceding six unanswered goals against PSG in Europe on Tuesday, so there is pressure on the Yellow Submarine to issue a response here.

Inigo Perez's side are currently ninth in the La Liga table, boasting a record of three wins, three draws and five defeats from 11 matches, which has seen them collect 12 points.

Villarreal finished third in Spain's top flight last season, but they have had their issues domestically this term, and another top-four finish might be beyond them this term.

The Yellow Submarine have only won one of their last four in the league, and they have actually only been victorious in one of their five home La Liga matches this season.

Villarreal have won 27 of their previous 49 matches against Getafe, but it was 2-1 to the latter when the two teams last locked horns in February of this year.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe's success over Villarreal in February 2026 actually proved to be their first victory against the Yellow Submarine of any kind since January 2019.

The capital outfit have only beaten the Yellow Submarine on 10 previous occasions throughout history, and they will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Brighton in the Conference League.

That said, Jose Bordalas' side have been victorious in two of their last three matches, including a 3-1 success over Sevilla in their last league game.

Getafe have won three, drawn three and lost five of their 11 league games this season - the same record as Villarreal - with 12 points leaving them 13th in the table.

Finding the back of the net has been a major issue for the capital outfit this term, having only netted eight goals, which is the joint-worst attacking record in the division.

Villarreal La Liga form:

Villarreal form (all competitions):

Getafe La Liga form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Villarreal will be without the services of Alassane Diatta for a lengthy period due to a severe hamstring injury, while Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth and Ilias Akhomach are all regarded as fitness doubts at this stage of proceedings.

However, Pape Gueye has served his suspension and will return to the squad, while Nathan Saliba is available again after a knock.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against PSG, with Alberto Moleiro, Georges Mikautadze and Sergi Cardona among those expected to start.

Getafe, meanwhile, remain without long-term absentee Christantus Uche; Juanmi and Zaid Romero are also regarded as doubts for this contest.

Enes Unal has netted twice in 10 league appearances this season and is set to return in the final third of the field this weekend.

There will also be a return at right-back for Dani Carvajal following the team's European contest with Brighton on Thursday night.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Freeman, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Gueye, Comesana; Pepe, Moleiro, Buchanan; Mikautadze

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Carvajal, Dakonam, Boselli, Mojica; Garcia, Mangala, Gudelj, Terrats; Satriano, Unal

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Getafe

Villarreal will have had longer to prepare for this match due to Getafe's European commitments on Thursday, and we are expecting the Yellow Submarine to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.