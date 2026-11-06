Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs BB Erzurumspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Caykur Rizespor will be looking to end their five-match winless run when they welcome BB Erzurumspor to Caykur Didi Stadium on Sunday, with the visitors hoping to return to winning ways after suffering a home defeat in their previous Super Lig outing.

The hosts sit 13th in the table with 11 points from 10 matches, three points behind the 11th-placed visitors, who have collected 14 points.

Match preview

Rizespor's recent results have left Recep Ucar with plenty to address, as his side were held to a goalless draw by Kocaelispor last time out, although that point came after three consecutive defeats against Trabzonspor, Corum and Fenerbahce.

Their winless run began with a draw against Goztepe, marking a significant decline from their opening five league matches, during which they recorded three victories.

Their struggles at home are an even more pressing concern, with Rizespor losing all four of their matches at Caykur Didi Stadium this season, conceding 10 goals and scoring just three, leaving them as the only team in the league yet to collect a point on home soil.

They will make another attempt to change that record in what will be their first top-flight meeting with Erzurumspor since 2021, with both sides having recorded one victory each in their four previous Super Lig encounters, alongside two draws.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Erzurumspor won the most recent meeting between the teams, securing a 2-0 victory in the Turkish Cup earlier this year, and are unbeaten in their last two encounters with the hosts (W1, D1).

However, the Serkan Ozbalta's men arrive after suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Corum, which ended a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions (W3, D1).

They will be eager to bounce back immediately on the road, having recorded a positive result in their most recent away fixture, a 3-1 victory over Gaziantep that also marked their first away win of the campaign.

Erzurumspor have also won just once in four previous visits to this ground, losing twice and drawing once, suggesting that Sunday's encounter could prove difficult despite Rizespor's poor home form.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Sekim Photo

Rizespor are expected to be without Khusniddin Alikulov, who is recovering from a knee injury, while Can Bozdogan is also unavailable with an ankle problem.

Modibo Sagnan is suspended, leaving Ucar with defensive adjustments to make, while Ahmed Kutucu has also been listed as a potential absentee, although his availability remains uncertain.

Erzurumspor are likely to be without Mustafa Yumlu, who is struggling with a muscle injury, although the visitors otherwise appear to have fewer significant availability concerns.

The visitors have scored nine goals in their opening 10 league matches, with Eren Tozlu and Miguel Cardoso contributing three apiece, and both forwards will be hoping to add to their tallies as they prepare to lead the attack.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Pala, Mocsi, Bakayoko, Ariss; Diakite; Mebude, Olawoyin, Laci, Bulut; Gennaro Borrelli

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Ovacikli, Gerxhaliu, Kirtay, Mujakic, Giorbelidze; Baiye, Owusu, Rodriguez; Cardoso, Tozlu

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-1 BB Erzurumspor

With neither side particularly convincing defensively, a closely contested draw looks a reasonable outcome, especially given Rizespor's difficulty turning home advantage into victories.

Erzurumspor have shown enough quality on their travels to trouble the hosts, but their own recent setback suggests they may have to settle for a point.

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