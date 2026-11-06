Man United news: Lisandro Martinez should not play for the Red Devils again

Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the 20-time English champions.

The Red Devils are without a win in the Premier League since the end of August but managed to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'I still expect Carrick to leave at some point'

Man United vs. Aston Villa Premier League Match Preview

If they go and get beaten here, it undoes all the good work from the Roma match. It was just an extraordinary game. Those two goals going in, the Soule goal and then the Malen penalty, and you just thought here we go again.

As Mick McCarthy said, it can get worse. At half time, that was probably as bad as I have felt as a Man United fan for a while. There have been some bad moments over the last 14 or 15 years, but you just thought they were never going to win a game again.

Then you have a turning moment, and it was the Fernandes penalty: he missed it, then the retake, and it goes in. It just takes little moments in football.

Roma have previous in the Champions League this season of not being able to hold on to a lead. It was happening against Real Madrid as well. They must have smelt blood. They must have felt Roma had mistakes in them. It was not Roma's first-choice goalkeeper between the sticks either. They did not test him in the first half at all.

But then the penalty goes in, and you think: what are they made of? Cunha was one that took the game by the scruff of the neck, quite literally late on.

He took his shirt off for the yellow card and then got sent off with a bad tackle late on, but you do not mind that. The fans certainly do not mind seeing that aggression, which has been lacking all season.

Shea Lacey has to come in down the right for this game. Amad Diallo is a good footballer, nice and tidy, but he has not scored a goal in going on a year now, and that is just not good enough. He missed a big one at Chelsea last weekend.

Shea Lacey has to come in down the right. He played that lovely pass to Cunha for the 3-2 goal late on. He was bright, he wanted the ball, and he has to come into the team.

Patrick Dorgu is back in training, and it will be very interesting to see whether he is fit enough to start. If he is, I would like to see a reshuffle at the back: Dorgu at left back, Dalot over to the right, with Yoro and Maguire in the middle.

Martinez is suspended, and Heaven is struggling at the moment. I do not want to go too overboard on Heaven. He has had a lot of criticism, but he is only 20 years old and is just not ready, probably not good enough, to be a starting centre back at Man United at this moment in time, and that is fine. He can supplement the squad.

Carlos Baleba will be facing a lengthy period out. Tielemans as a straight swap, or Santos as an option alongside Kobbie Mainoo. Mbeumo, Cunha and Fernandes: I expect them to start again.

I do not think there will be too many changes, but I would like to see those ones because they just need more down the right, where the fullbacks have struggled this season.

The defeat to Chelsea: Man United played really well in the first half but just could not get that goal. They did get a goal through Cunha that was rightly disallowed for offside, but it was so disappointing at that moment.

The Martinez incident: I said a few weeks ago after his comments about the Champions League game that I did not want him to play for the club again, and I do not want him to play for the club again now. That was unforgivable. He has lost his head. He is going to leave the club, whether that is this summer or the next.

Whether you release him or look to sell him, I do not want Martinez playing for Man United anymore. He has let the club down badly and there is no coming back from that.

Try to get a centre back in January, and next summer Man United need to sign three or four defenders. Can Marcus Rashford get himself fit for this game? Probably unlikely. Luke Shaw is still out. Sesko is still out.

But there is a chance now for them to go and beat Aston Villa, a good Aston Villa side, on Sunday afternoon, and then go into the international break in a positive mood.

I read a report recently that apparently Didier Deschamps has been contacted as a potential name, one that has not been at the forefront of many people's thoughts at this stage.

I still expect Carrick to leave at some point, whether that is after this game, in two months' time, or at the end of the season.

I do not expect Michael Carrick to be the manager of Manchester United for the next five years.

The reports at the moment suggest there would not be an interim, so it is unlikely he will go and then someone be brought in next summer.

It looks like they might try to keep Carrick in the job for as long as possible until they identify that next appointment. I wrote a piece recently about Cesc Fabregas and Man United.

After that Como win in the Champions League, I would like to see Fabregas as a long-term option at Manchester United. Deschamps would be a very interesting candidate as well.

Carrick got his stay of execution last time out. He needed that result, and inside he would have been absolutely buzzing with what he saw in that second half.

Man United cannot go two down in this game. If they go two-nil down, they are in big trouble. They need to score first on Sunday.

Go and get a win, go into the international break with more positivity ahead of the Liverpool game at Anfield straight after. Big games to come: Sporting Lisbon away in the Champions League at the end of the month.

I expect Carrick to stay at the moment. If they get beaten here and it is a bad one, he could go. Really interesting times, but a good win last time out and finally a little bit of positivity.