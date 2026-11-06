Aston Villa injury news: Unai Emery delivers boost ahead of Manchester United showdown at Old Trafford

Unai Emery has suggested that Aston Villa defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be available for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

The West Midlands outfit make the trip to Old Trafford sitting in 10th position in the Premier League table, five points above their next opponents.

Despite remaining in mid-table, Emery is close to receiving a new long-term contract, a development that he addressed in Friday's press conference.

Emery has been fortunate that the club's injury situation has eased of late, with just three players being unavailable.

Speaking at the aforementioned media briefing, the Spaniard hinted that Wan-Bissaka could make his return versus one of his former clubs.

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Emery suggests Wan-Bissaka injury boost

When addressing Villa's injury situation in general, Emery told reporters: "Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] is close but tomorrow we'll see if he's training normally and feeling good.

"[Matteo] Ruggeri is still working alone but he's progressing well. [Amadou] Onana is still injured.

"I think all other players are available at the beginning for tomorrow."

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Will Emery risk Wan-Bissaka against Man United?

Given that Villa have sometimes struggled for full-back options this season, Emery is unlikely to turn down the chance to bring Wan-Bissaka back into the fold.

Matty Cash - his competition at right-back - has also played a lot of minutes this season. That is despite two separate fitness issues.

If Wan-Bissaka is capable of playing from the substitutes' bench on Sunday, the assumption is that he will feature among the replacements.

He can also provide cover for Ian Maatsen at left-back.