Aston Villa injury, suspension news and return dates for Man United clash: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matteo Ruggeri latest

Aston Villa are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they square off against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Unai Emery's side will play at their second iconic stadium in less than a week after losing 3-0 to Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Not only do Villa have to respond to that setback, they are facing opponents who pulled off a remarkable comeback from two goals down against Roma on the same night.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Aston Villa’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of making the trip to Old Trafford.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Amadou Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Sunderland)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has missed the last five matches in all competitions with a hamstring injury. Emery recently revealed that the full-back is facing three to four weeks on the sidelines, which should keep him out until after the November international break.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 28 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Defender Matteo Ruggeri is expected to be sidelined until at least the end of November with a hamstring injury.

ASTON VILLA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Aston Villa have no suspended players for this match.