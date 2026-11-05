Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Atletico Madrid: Rodri, Dani Olmo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Xavi Espart latest

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The Catalan giants remain top of the La Liga table on 30 points, and they will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their contest with Atletico, who are second in the division.

Xavi Espart

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Espart is out for at least another six weeks or so due to an ankle injury; the youngster faces a battle to be unavailable before the winter break in Spain.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Villarreal)

Olmo remains unavailable for selection due to an adductor injury, but the attacker should return immediately after the international break.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Christensen has been unavailable for selection of late due to a thigh injury, and the defender remains a major doubt for this weekend's contest

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Kounde has missed the team's last four matches due to an ankle injury, and the France international needs to be assessed ahead of the game with Atletico.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Atletico)

Garcia has recently been sidelined due to a thigh injury, and the defender remains a major doubt for the clash with Atletico.

Rodri

© Imago / Jose Breton / NurPhoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodri will be absent for Barcelona this weekend due to a hamstring issue that he sustained during the team's Champions League clash against Villa last time out.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.