Barcelona: Raphinha to extend contract until 2030, three factors behind new deal

There could not be a better time for Raphinha to have his contract renewed by Barcelona. On Thursday, Barcelona will extend the deal of the Brazilian, who is the team’s current captain, until mid-2030, according to Trivela.

As well as being handed the captain’s armband this season, the Brazil international forward is arguably the best player in the world since the competitions began in August. Playing as a centre-forward, he has become a goal machine: 19 in only 13 matches in 2026-27.

It is a revolution the forward has experienced at the Catalan club since 2024. Signed in 2022, he was criticised and even questioned his future at the club, wavering over proposals from Saudi football.

The turning point came with the arrival of Hansi Flick, who convinced him to stay and turned him into one of the best players in the world, first on the left wing. In 2024-25, the German manager’s first year, he set career records for goals (34) and assists (22). After a poorer last year because of injuries, he has returned in full force this season.

His good form was one of the reasons for the renewal, as Trivela learned from an anonymous source who had contact with the negotiations. But it is not the only factor.

Raphinha felt important at Barcelona

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Raphinha and his staff understood that extending the contract was the best path given the moment he is experiencing and, in particular, because he is treated by the manager and the club as an important player. This is evident in every word Flick says about the Brazilian, always showering him with praise.

‘He is playing at a spectacular level. His strengths and characteristics fit our style perfectly. He always finds spaces to attack, and we also have players who can provide the final pass. He is very focused, he is our captain and he is showing his quality, which is important for us,’ Flick said after the 6-1 win over Alaves last weekend.

The captaincy mentioned by the manager was his own choice to reward the leadership of the number 11. Raphinha has always been a reference for younger players, which built trust in the dressing room, according to Trivela.

Having a foreigner as captain of one of the biggest clubs in the world is a weighty matter, but it came naturally. The Brazilian has won over the fans and created an identification that also made a difference in the renewal. For that reason there were no obstacles and the negotiation went smoothly for both sides.

Raphinha climbing Barcelona’s all-time lists

© Imago

When the new contract ends, Raphinha will be 33.

He is already the fourth Brazilian with the most goals for the club, with 94, level with Ronaldinho and behind only Neymar (105) and Rivaldo (130). In the overall ranking he is already in the top 25. In the Champions League, he has just equalled Robert Lewandowski, both with 23 goals, and is surpassed only by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

He is a player who is increasingly becoming a Barcelona idol and, if he maintains his individual level and adds collective trophies, could finish the season as the best in the world.