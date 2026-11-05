Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Valencia: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo updates

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Saturday.

Los Blancos are third in the La Liga table on 27 points, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, and Jose Mourinho's side have been victorious in their last seven games in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Valencia, who sit in 19th position in Spain's top flight.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is still dealing with a long-term thigh problem, and the Frenchman may not be available for selection until the final stages of 2026.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Vinicius completes his four-game domestic suspension this weekend, with the Brazilian able to play in Spain's top flight after the November international break.