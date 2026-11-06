Man United injury news: Michael Carrick blow, Liverpool boost as key star set to miss Anfield game after international break

Manchester United's Carlos Baleba will miss his side's clash with fierce rivals Liverpool after the international break, Michael Carrick has confirmed.

The Red Devils are set to face Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League, but they know they will be without key players for that clash.

Baleba was forced off in the second half of his side's game against Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.

In a press conference, Carrick confirmed that the midfielder would be out for a considerable period, and that he would be on the treatment table beyond the international break.

That news will come as a significant blow to United, who have to face Liverpool at Anfield on November 22 in the Premier League.

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Carlos Baleba injury latest: How many games will Man United midfielder miss?

Carrick did not give an exact timeline on Baleba's recovery, but he did reveal that he would miss weeks of action.

United have to face Liverpool after the international break, before taking on Sporting Lisbon three days later in Europe.

Before the start of December, the Red Devils also have to take on Brentford, while the club will also face Newcastle United, Coventry City and RB Leipzig in the first eight days of next month.

Carrick's side end December with fixtures against Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, though perhaps Baleba would be ready to feature in at least some of those games.

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Liverpool vs. Man United: Why Carlos Baleba injury is so significant

United finished in third place last season with 71 points, 11 more than Liverpool managed, and the Merseysiders were arguably fortunate to accumulate as many as they did.

However, a loss against Villa and a defeat at Anfield could leave the Red Devils trailing their rivals by 14 points after just 11 matchweeks.

Baleba is arguably Carrick's only competent midfielder without the ball, and missing him at Anfield makes taking any points from that match much more challenging.

United's inability to make the most of the fact that Liverpool and several other teams like Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City are in transition is concerning.

Losing against Liverpool would compound the failure of the club's hierarchy, and it would arguably be one of the darkest chapters in United's modern history if a loss dropped them into the relegation zone.