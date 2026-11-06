Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford - prediction, team news, lineups

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Brentford to the Amex Stadium for Sunday's Premier League encounter.

The Seagulls head into the weekend in third in the Premier League table, while the Bees start matchday 10 in sixth position.

Match preview

Brighton are a surprise team in the Premier League title picture after winning six, drawing one and losing two of their nine top-flight matches this term.

Fabian Hurzeler's side demonstrated they are capable of bettering the Premier League's biggest teams in last Saturday's away meeting with Manchester City, which saw Yasin Ayari score the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory as Brighton got revenge for their EFL Cup loss to the Citizens just a few days earlier.

The victory moved them to within two points of second-placed Man City and kept them within five points of leaders Arsenal.

Brighton's domestic success has been made all the more impressive by the fact they are balancing it with a Conference League campaign, in which their latest outing yielded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Getafe in Thursday's trip to Spain.

After moving up to fifth spot in the league phase, the Seagulls will now return to the familiar surroundings of the Amex Stadium, where they are yet to lose this season after winning five and drawing one of their six home matches in all competitions.

All five of those wins have produced clean sheets and at least three goals, including a statement 5-0 victory in their most recent home outing against rivals Crystal Palace.

Brighton head into Sunday's fixture with an unbeaten home Premier League record against Brentford, having won three and drawn two of their five top-flight meetings at the Amex Stadium.

© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford, meanwhile, are sitting two points adrift of the top four after winning three, drawing five and losing just one of their nine Premier League games this season.

While the Bees are firmly in the hunt for European football, they returned from the international break with a four-game winless run in all competitions before they got back on track in last Saturday's home clash with Nottingham Forest.

A Nikola Milenkovic own goal sent Keith Andrews's side into the break with a slender advantage, before Igor Thiago scored in a second straight game to wrap up all three points at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees will head on their travels with hopes of recording back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since beating Aston Villa and Newcastle United at the start of February.

That will be easier said than done for a team that has gone nine consecutive away league games without a win, although they have at least proven to be tough to beat after drawing each of their four Premier League road trips this term.

If they are to claim a long-awaited win, they will have to beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium for the first time since picking up a 2-0 victory in the Championship in September 2016.

The visitors will at least fancy their chances of striking first, having netted the opener in eight of their nine Premier League matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

Brentford Premier League form:

Brentford form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Brighton remain without the services of Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas, Zadok Yohanna and Evan Ferguson.

Pascal Struijk and Femi Azeez are making progress in their respective injury recoveries, but Sunday's contest is likely to come too soon for the pair.

Full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who has missed the last three games with a hip issue, is understood to have a chance of proving his fitness in time for the home fixture

While Kadioglu could be an option, Hurzeler may decide to name the same lineup that started last weekend's impressive 1-0 win over Man City.

As for the visitors, Andrews has reported no fresh injury concerns, although he is unable to call upon a number of players, including Rico Henry, Kaye Furo, Josh Dasilva and Fabio Carvalho.

Antoni Milambo has been training regularly as he closes in on a return from a long-term injury absence, but he is not expected to be risked at the Amex Stadium.

The Brentford boss will welcome back Yehor Yarmoliuk, who is in contention for a starting spot after serving a three-match ban.

Jaidon Anthony is also pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to provide an assist for Thiago's goal in the win over Nottingham Forest.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Andres; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Anthony, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Brentford

Brighton have scored at least three goals in each of their five competitive home wins this season, and while Brentford have drawn all four of their away league games this term, we think the Seagulls will make full use of their firepower to extend their unbeaten head-to-head home run with a relatively comfortable victory.

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