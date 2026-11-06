Preview: Celta Vigo vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Both Celta Vigo and Levante will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they lock horns in Vigo on Sunday evening.

Celta will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Union SG in the Europa League, while Levante suffered a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the league last time out.

Match preview

Celta are without a win in their last three matches in all competitions, and they ended October with a 3-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in Spain's top flight.

The Sky Blues were then beaten 2-1 at home by Union SG in the Europa League on Thursday evening, which has left them down in 27th spot in the overall table.

Claudio Giraldez's side boast a record of two wins, six draws and three defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 12 points leaving them in 10th spot in the La Liga table.

Celta, who finished sixth in La Liga last season, have won 16 of their previous 32 matches against Levante in all competitions, suffering seven defeats in the process.

The last meeting between the two teams was actually won by Levante, with the Frogs posting a 3-2 victory when the pair locked horns in May of this year.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Levante have only been victorious in one of their last six matches against Celta, although three of their last four wins over the Vigo outfit have come on their travels.

The Blue and Reds picked up five points from their three league matches against Sevilla, Deportivo La Coruna and Athletic Bilbao between October 12 and October 21, before ending last month with back-to-back defeats to Real Sociedad and Atletico.

Luis Castro's side have a record of two wins, four draws and five defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them 18th in the table.

The Frogs finished 16th in Spain's top flight last season, managing to secure another campaign at this level following their promotion in 2024-25.

Levante are actually yet to win on their travels during the 2025-26 campaign, boasting a record of three draws and three defeats from their six league fixtures.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Levante La Liga form:

Levante form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta will be missing at least four players for this match, with Carl Starfelt, Borja Iglesias, Alvaro Nunez and Jones El Abdellaoui definitely out of the clash with Levante.

Meanwhile, Miguel Roman remains a doubt, as he recovers from a knee injury.

There will be changes to the team that took to the field for the first whistle against Union SG in the Europa League, with Iago Aspas, Ferran Jutgla and Ilaix Moriba among those set to be introduced into the starting XI for this contest.

As for Levante, Enzo Bardeli and Manu Sanchez are both doubts due to hamstring injuries, but Adrian de la Fuente has overcome a fitness problem and should start.

Petar Ratkov is still waiting for his first goal for Levante following a loan switch from Lazio, but the 23-year-old is expected to continue in the final third of the field.

Roger Brugue has scored five goals and registered one assist in 10 appearances for Levante this season, and the 30-year-old is set to operate down the right.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Lago, Caceres; Carreira, Moriba, Febas, Galan; Gonzalez, Jutgla, Aspas

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Perez, Ndukwe, De la Fuente, Toljan; Olasagasti, Requena; Brugue, Romero, Fernandez; Ratkov

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Levante

Home advantage could be key in this match; we are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but Celta should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.