Preview: Celta Vigo vs Union SG - prediction, team news, lineups

Celta Vigo will continue their Europa League league stage campaign with a home fixture against an in-form Union SG outfit on Thursday evening.

The La Liga outfit are currently 25th in the overall table, picking up three points from three matches, while Union SG are sixth, collecting seven points from three games.

Match preview

Celta made a disappointing start to their 2026-27 Europa League league stage campaign, losing 1-0 away to Omonia, before going down 2-1 at home to Juventus, but they managed to post a 2-1 victory over Celtic last time out to move onto three points, which has left them in 25th.

The Sky Blues will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, with the result leaving them 10th in their domestic table.

Claudio Giraldez's side have games to come against Bournemouth, Marseille, H. Beer Sheva and Lillestrom before the end of their league stage, and it would be a surprise if they were eliminated in this round of the tournament given their quality.

Celta reached the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 Europa League, losing to German outfit Freiburg, while they were also present in the semi-finals back in 2016-17, being beaten by Manchester United on that occasion.

Home advantage could count for a lot on Thursday, but Celta will be welcoming a Union SG outfit that are currently in excellent form.

© Iconsport / Belga, Belga News Agency / Alamy

Indeed, the visitors have posted four straight wins in all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Beveren in their last match on October 31.

Union SG have seven points on the board from their three Europa League matches this season, meanwhile, which has left them sixth in the overall table on seven points.

David Hubert's side opened their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen, before drawing 1-1 with Real Sociedad in their second match, with that result coming ahead of a 4-0 success over H. Beer Sheva last time out.

Union SG played in the 2025-26 Champions League, finishing 27th in the league stage, while they reached the knockout round playoffs of the 2024-25 Europa League.

The Old Lady will also take on Lech, Lyon, Besiktas and Celtic before the Europa League league stage draws to a close.

Celta Vigo Europa League form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Union SG Europa League form:

Union SG form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta will be without the services of Carl Starfelt, Miguel Roman, Alvaro Nunez and Borja Iglesias through injury on Thursday night.

Javi Rodriguez is actually the team's leading goalscorer this season, scoring three times in 10 appearances, and the 23-year-old will feature in defence.

There should also again be a spot through the middle for Ferran Jutgla, who has netted twice in 14 appearances during the 2026-27 campaign.

Union SG, meanwhile, will be without the services of Kevin Mac Allister, Fedde Leysen, Ondrej Kricfalusi, Rob Schoofs, Mateo Biondic and Ilan Hurtevent for Thursday's game through injury.

Guilherme Smith has been in strong form this season, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 16 appearances, and he will feature in an attacking area.

Meanwhile, there should be a spot in the final third for Relebohile Mofokeng, who has five goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso; Rueda, Febas, Burcio, Carreira; Aspas, Jutgla, Alvarez

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Chibani, Sylla, Havenaar; Van De Perre; Patris, Olaru, Zeneli, Guilherme Smith; Biondic, Mofokeng

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Union SG

Celta will have home advantage on Thursday, but we are struggling to back them with any real confidence in this match given Union SG's form, ultimately settling on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.