Champions League Gameweek 4
Barcelona
Nov 3, 2026 8.00pm
3
0
HT : 1 0
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Aston Villa
  • Lamine Yamal 7' goal
  • Raphinha 45' yellowcard
  • Raphinha 52' goal
  • Raphinha 64' goal
  • yellowcard Ian Maatsen 11'
  • yellowcard Emiliano Buendía 31'
  • yellowcard Nicolas Jackson 45'

Barcelona vs. Aston Villa team news: Unai Emery, Hansi Flick makes two changes apiece for Champions League showdown

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Barcelona, Aston Villa starting lineups confirmed! Emery, Flick each make two changes for CL game
© Imago / Sportimage

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has made two changes for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Barcelona.

After facing Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening, Emery was always likely to freshen up his first XI for the showdown at Camp Nou.

While the backline remains the same, Joao Gomes has replaced Leon Goretzka in central midfield.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Buendia has been recalled to take the spot of Alysson in the final third.

The exact make-up of Villa's attacking midfield contingent is unclear, with John McGinn, Buendia and Johan Manzambi all capable of playing multiple roles.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Barcelona make two changes for Aston Villa match

Hansi Flick has also opted to make two alterations to his Barcelona XI for what is viewed as a key Champions League fixture for the Catalan giants after their recent defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon has been restored to the side on the left flank, getting the nod ahead of Karim Adeyemi.

Gordon has scored in six of his last nine appearances for Barcelona and England.

Gerard Martin is also back in the centre of defence after Frenkie de Jong deputised in that position against Alaves.

Aside from Brian Farinas starting at right-back, Flick has selected what will be perceived by many to be his strongest XI.

Barcelona XI: Garcia; Farinas, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Subs: Balde, Gavi, Jesus, Szczesny, Adeyemi, De Jong, Bernal, Livakovic, Abdelkarim, Goren, Guillem V, Campos

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Harwood-Bellis, Mings, Barkley, Garnacho, Abraham, Mbaye, Goretzka, Alysson, Hemmings

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