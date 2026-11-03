Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: ‘We have no fear at all’, Pau Torres identifies Barca weakness

Barcelona have been through a run of tricky games, losing their 100% record in the Champions League and La Liga to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, and now, after recovering with two wins, they face another big challenge. On Tuesday, Barcelona host Aston Villa at the Camp Nou.

The English side have won every game in the European competition and are unbeaten in five Premier League matches. That is why Pau Torres, an undisputed starter for Aston Villa, is not afraid at all of the game against Barcelona.

‘We have no fear at all, but we do have respect. We know how difficult it will be, but nothing is impossible. We will try to compete with our own weapons’ - he said in an interview with Catalan newspaper Sport.

The 29-year-old defender also pointed out what to exploit in the contest.

Pau Torres points the way for Aston Villa to hurt Barcelona

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Barcelona, under the management of Hansi Flick, are characterised by heavy pressing in the attacking half, which forces a high defensive line to keep up with the rest of the team. That space is something for Aston Villa to exploit, as Pau Torres explained, based on the profile of their trio of very quick attackers, including a Brazilian.

‘This year we have very vertical players, such as Ibrahim Mbaye, Alysson and Nicolas Jackson himself. They work very well when opponents leave space behind the defence.’

Of course, there is a way to attack, but for more than 60% of the time Barcelona’s opponents will be defending. Focus is a must if they are to avoid conceding against Barcelona, who have scored 57 times in 14 matches this season. ‘If we want to get a positive result, we will have to be alert defensively.’

A special mission against Lamine Yamal

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Pau Torres also has a special mission. As a left-sided centre-back, he could come up against right winger Lamine Yamal several times because of the cover he will have to provide for left-back Ian Maatsen, who is known for being very attacking.

‘When you play this type of match, you always want to face the best to find out what level you are at. It will be a pleasure to play against Lamine and have to mark him on some occasions.

He always surprises, he is unpredictable and, often, just one player to mark him is not enough. We will have to be very alert to the cover from team-mates.’

The clash, which promises to be an interesting one, kicks off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday. Aston Villa share top spot in the Champions League league phase with Paris Saint-Germain, who are ahead on goals scored, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Real Betis. Barcelona are looking to recover after losing 4-2 to leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.