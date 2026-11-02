Team News: Barcelona vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Boasting 15 points and 23 Champions League goals between them, Barcelona and Aston Villa collide at Camp Nou in a continental blockbuster on Tuesday evening.

La Blaugrana's perfect record in the competition came to an end in a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain last time out, while Villa made it three from three with a 3-1 triumph over Viking FK.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

BARCELONA

Out: Xavi Espart (ankle), Andreas Christensen (thigh), Roony Bardghji (ACL), Eric Garcia (thigh), Dani Olmo (adductor), Jules Kounde (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Cancelo, Martin, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, Rodri; Yamal, Lopez, Gordon; Raphinha

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Manzambi, Buendia; Jackson