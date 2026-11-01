Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League battle

Two of the fiercest attacking forces the Champions League has to offer collide at Camp Nou on Tuesday, when Barcelona and Aston Villa meet on matchday four of the 2026-27 league phase.

La Blaugrana have some continental wrongs to right after losing 4-2 to holders Paris Saint-Germain on matchday three, a result that ended their perfect start to the current tournament.

On the other hand, Aston Villa are seeking a fourth win from four matches in the UCL, having already bested Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and Viking FK while scoring 12 goals along the way.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Barcelona wins: 2

Draws: 1

Aston Villa wins: 1

Barcelona and Aston Villa never met in the 21st century before the 2026-27 Champions League, which will also mark their first head-to-head in the top tier of European football.

However, the two former continental champions did lock horns four times in the 20th century, and Barcelona came out on top in two of those clashes, while losing one and playing out one draw.

That solitary stalemate came in the two teams' inaugural meeting in the 1977-78 UEFA Cup quarter-finals, as Villa pulled off an astonishing comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the first leg at Villa Park.

Johan Cruyff put Barcelona ahead in the 20th minute before Rafael Zuviria's 80th-minute effort, but Ken McNaught's 87th-minute response and John Deehan's 89th-minute equaliser rescued an unlikely draw for the Lions.

Barca were not to be denied, though, as Rinus Michels's men triumphed 2-1 in the second leg at Camp Nou two weeks later, fighting back from 1-0 down to prevail before losing to PSV Eindhoven in the semi-finals.

Villa and Barcelona would reunite five years later in the 1982 UEFA Super Cup - contested over two legs in January 1983 - the Lions entering as European Cup holders and the Blaugrana as European Cup Winners' Cup champions.

The first leg - held at Camp Nou - ended 1-0 in favour of Barcelona, but Aston Villa turned the tide in chaotic circumstances in the second leg at Villa Park, winning 3-0 after extra time for a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

The second leg ended 10v9, as Villa received one red card and Barcelona two, but the Lions ultimately clinched their last European trophy for 44 years before Unai Emery masterminded their run to Europa League glory in 2025-26.

Previous four meetings

Jan 26, 1983: Aston Villa 3-0 Barcelona (Super Cup)

Jan 19, 1983: Barcelona 1-0 Aston Villa (Super Cup)

Mar 15, 1978: Barcelona 2-1 Aston Villa (UEFA Cup)

Mar 01, 1978: Aston Villa 2-2 Barcelona (UEFA Cup)

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