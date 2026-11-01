Chelsea could sell £70m Fofana and Malo Gusto in 2027

Chelsea are reportedly considering making two high-profile defenders available for transfer in 2027, with doubts growing over their ability to meet Xabi Alonso's long-term requirements.

The Blues could be prepared to part ways with Wesley Fofana, who joined from Leicester City for approximately £70m in 2022, while fellow French international Malo Gusto is also facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

According to Flashscore journalist Dean Jones, Chelsea's hierarchy are becoming increasingly concerned about the reliability of their defensive options and are assessing potential changes to the squad ahead of next year's transfer windows.

Both players came under scrutiny following Wednesday's EFL Cup elimination against Liverpool, when Fofana missed the decisive penalty in a 6-5 shootout defeat after a 1-1 draw.

However, the concerns reportedly extend beyond that result, with Chelsea evaluating whether the pair can provide the consistency required to compete at the highest level.

Chelsea reconsider Wesley Fofana's long-term future

Fofana's position has become particularly uncertain despite the substantial investment Chelsea made to secure his signature four years ago.

The former Leicester defender arrived at Stamford Bridge as one of the most expensive centre-backs in Premier League history, but recurring injuries have prevented him from establishing himself as a consistently available first-team player.

His lengthy absences have disrupted his development and made it difficult for Chelsea to build a settled defensive partnership around him.

According to Jones, the Blues are now assessing whether Fofana can fulfil the role originally envisaged for him, with the 25-year-old at risk of losing his place in the club's plans during 2027.

The Frenchman's performance against Liverpool reportedly reinforced existing concerns, particularly after he missed the penalty that ended Chelsea's involvement in the competition.

Nevertheless, his recent involvement under Alonso offers a more complicated picture.

Having gone without an appearance for much of October, Fofana returned to the starting lineup at Anfield before retaining his place against Manchester United on Saturday.

Although he struggled during a first half in which United created several promising opportunities, the defender subsequently played an important role in Chelsea's 2-0 victory.

Lisandro Martinez was dismissed after catching Fofana with his arm inside the penalty area, allowing Cole Palmer to convert the resulting spot kick and double Chelsea's lead.

His involvement in that decisive incident underlined that he remains part of Alonso's immediate plans, even as questions persist over his longer-term future.

Fofana is contracted to Chelsea until June 2029, meaning any prospective departure would require an agreement between the club, the player and an interested suitor.

His injury record and substantial original transfer fee could also complicate Chelsea's attempts to secure a satisfactory deal.

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Malo Gusto also faces uncertain Chelsea future

Fofana is not the only French defender whose position has come under review.

Gusto, who joined Chelsea from Lyon in January 2023, is reportedly another player the club could consider moving on as part of a wider defensive overhaul.

The Blues have already begun exploring potential replacements at right-back, according to an earlier Flashscore report, with scouts assessing options across Europe.

The 23-year-old remains under contract until 2030, but his reduced involvement this season has raised questions about his place in Alonso's preferred system.

Marco Palestra has emerged as a competing option on the right, making Gusto's prospects of securing consistent playing time increasingly uncertain.

Chelsea reportedly valued the former Lyon defender at around €80m during the summer, although that figure is now being reassessed.

Interest has previously been attributed to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but there is no indication that Chelsea have received a formal offer.

Gusto was introduced as a late substitute against Manchester United, highlighting his continued involvement despite speculation surrounding his future.

The possibility of losing both French defenders would represent a significant change in Chelsea's squad planning, particularly given their ages and the long-term contracts awarded to them.

However, no final decision has been announced, and Flashscore's reporting does not establish that either player will necessarily leave during the January window.

Chelsea's willingness to consider offers may ultimately depend on the availability of suitable replacements and whether interested clubs can meet their financial expectations.