Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa: Lamine Yamal out to break Kylian Mbappe Champions League record

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal will be out to break a Kylian Mbappe Champions League record when La Blaugrana host Aston Villa at Camp Nou on Tuesday evening.

The 19-year-old netted his 13th UCL goal in Barca's 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, equalling Mbappe's record for the most scored in the competition before turning 20.

Yamal therefore just needs to make the net bulge once on Tuesday to become the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history, and he enters the clash after also netting twice in Saturday's 6-1 La Liga thrashing of Alaves.

Fermin Lopez - whom the Spanish media described as "untouchable" against Alaves - and Raphinha should hold their spots in attack alongside Yamal, but Anthony Gordon is likely to replace Karim Adeyemi.

Rodri was surprisingly snubbed from the first XI against PSG, as Marc Bernal was given the nod alongside Pedri in midfield, but the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is expected to join forces with the latter here.

Owing to injuries to Xavi Espart, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen, Hansi Flick's defence had an experimental feel to it against Alaves, with Frenkie de Jong at centre-back and 20-year-old midfielder Brian Farinas at right-back.

However, Gerard Martin should now demote De Jong to the bench, while the out-of-favour Alejandro Balde could earn a rare start over Farinas, as none of Espart, Kounde, Garcia or Christensen are expected back in time.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J. Garcia; Cancelo, Martin, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, Rodri; Yamal, Lopez, Gordon; Raphinha

> Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Barcelona